Home / Sports / Football News / Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen back as captain after medical clearance

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen back as captain after medical clearance

Barcelona says Marc-Andre ter Stegen will return as first-team captain after announcing on Friday that the goalkeeper had authorized the club to send his medical report to the Spanish league.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen
AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Barcelona says Marc-Andre ter Stegen will return as first-team captain after announcing on Friday that the goalkeeper had authorized the club to send his medical report to the Spanish league.

The announcement came after Ter Stegen criticized suggestions he was to blame for Barcelona's inability to register new players, insisting that his back surgery and recovery timeline were fully approved by the club.

The disagreement led to the 33-year-old Ter Stegen being stripped of the club's captaincy on Thursday. But that changed Friday.

The club announces that the player Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed the authorization necessary for the club to send La Liga the medical report relating to his surgery, Barcelona said in a statement. The disciplinary case has been closed and the player is captain of the first team once again with immediate effect. 

The club had opened a disciplinary proceeding against the goalkeeper on Tuesday after discrepancies about the recovery time for the lower back surgery that Ter Stegen successfully underwent last week.

Barcelona needed him to sign the injury report so it could be sent to the Spanish league in order to clear some salary-cap space and allow the club to more easily register other players without breaching financial fair play rules.

Ter Stegen said ahead of the surgery that the recovery time would be about three months. The club did not give an official timetable for the recovery process, saying only that the operation was successful" and that his recovery will determine when he can return.

The club signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garca in June. Its other goalkeepers are veteran Wojciech Szczesny and Iaki Pea.

Ter Stegen missed nearly all of last season because of a ruptured tendon in his knee, and in 2023 he missed about two months because of another back operation. Pea and the 35-year-old Szczesny started in place of Ter Stegen last season.

Barcelona, the defending Spanish league champion, arrived back in Spain on Tuesday after completing a preseason tour in Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

11 ISL clubs urge AIFF to inform SC about current Indian football crisis

India thump Turkmenistan 7-0 in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers

Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC seal spots in Durand Cup quarters

Arne Slot hints at Nunez departure, confirms Liverpool active in market

Man United launches revamped Carrington training facility for men's team

Topics :Football NewsFC Barcelona

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story