Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield

Premier League: Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield

Harry Maguire, whose place in the starting lineup had been questioned, answered his critics in style by heading home Bruno Fernandes' precise cross to make it 2-1.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Manchester United pulled off a sensational 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield, their first victory at the iconic stadium since 2016. Ruben Amorim's side wasted no time in making their presence felt, taking the lead within the first two minutes. Bryan Mbeumo, who has been a revelation since joining the club, was on target early, finishing off a quick counter-attack following a brilliant pass from Amad. The quick opener stunned Liverpool and set the tone for what would be a thrilling encounter.
 
Liverpool's Response and United’s Resilience
 
Despite the early setback, Liverpool responded strongly. The hosts hit the woodwork multiple times, but it was Cody Gakpo who eventually found the equalizer, bringing the game back to 1-1. Just when it seemed Liverpool might take control, United regained the lead. Harry Maguire, whose place in the starting lineup had been questioned, answered his critics in style by heading home Bruno Fernandes’ precise cross to make it 2-1.
 
Mbeumo’s Impact
 
Mbeumo’s contribution was pivotal in United’s victory. The £66m signing has wasted no time in proving his worth, and after scoring against Liverpool, he now has three goals and an assist to his name this season. His pace and technical ability were a constant threat, and his early goal proved crucial in settling United's nerves. 
 
Maguire's Redemption
 
Harry Maguire also made his mark in this crucial fixture. After a difficult season last year, questions had been raised about his role in the squad. However, the English defender answered them with a calm, composed performance, culminating in his header to put United ahead.
 
Lammens Shines in Goal
 
In between the two goals, Senne Lammens was excellent between the sticks. The Belgian goalkeeper, who had impressed on his debut, made several crucial saves to keep Liverpool at bay. His performance was reminiscent of Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, and it’s becoming clear that Lammens is a serious contender for the number-one spot.
 
A Turning Point for Amorim
 
This win marks a significant moment in Ruben Amorim's managerial career at United. After a challenging 11 months in charge, this is his first back-to-back victory, something he had failed to achieve until now. With United’s form improving, Amorim will hope this result can serve as a springboard for more consistent performances. For Liverpool, however, it’s a fourth consecutive defeat, leaving manager Arne Slot with plenty of questions to answer.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex-India player Clifford Miranda appointed Chennaiyin FC head coach

Sporting Club Delhi launched, replaces Hyderabad FC as capital's top team

Bangladesh vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming

FIFA World Rankings: Top 20 Teams after October international break

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Hungary stall Portugal's bid; England qualifies

Topics :Football NewsManchester UnitedLiverpool Football Club

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story