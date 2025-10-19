Premier League: Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield

Manchester United pulled off a sensational 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield, their first victory at the iconic stadium since 2016. Ruben Amorim's side wasted no time in making their presence felt, taking the lead within the first two minutes. Bryan Mbeumo, who has been a revelation since joining the club, was on target early, finishing off a quick counter-attack following a brilliant pass from Amad. The quick opener stunned Liverpool and set the tone for what would be a thrilling encounter.

Liverpool's Response and United’s Resilience

Despite the early setback, Liverpool responded strongly. The hosts hit the woodwork multiple times, but it was Cody Gakpo who eventually found the equalizer, bringing the game back to 1-1. Just when it seemed Liverpool might take control, United regained the lead. Harry Maguire, whose place in the starting lineup had been questioned, answered his critics in style by heading home Bruno Fernandes’ precise cross to make it 2-1.

Mbeumo's Impact Mbeumo's contribution was pivotal in United's victory. The £66m signing has wasted no time in proving his worth, and after scoring against Liverpool, he now has three goals and an assist to his name this season. His pace and technical ability were a constant threat, and his early goal proved crucial in settling United's nerves. Maguire's Redemption Harry Maguire also made his mark in this crucial fixture. After a difficult season last year, questions had been raised about his role in the squad. However, the English defender answered them with a calm, composed performance, culminating in his header to put United ahead.