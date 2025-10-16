FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Hungary stall Portugal's bid; England qualifies

ALSO READ: India emerges frontrunner to host 2030 CWG; Ahmedabad proposed as venue Portugal’s hopes of confirming a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup were put on hold after a 2-2 draw against Hungary in Lisbon on Tuesday. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice, a late equaliser from Dominik Szoboszlai denied Roberto Martínez’s team early qualification. The result means Portugal remain five points clear at the top of Group F but still need another win to secure their spot. In contrast, England became the latest European side to book their ticket to the finals after a convincing 5-0 victory over Latvia in Riga. Harry Kane led from the front with a brace, sealing top spot in Group K and ensuring England’s passage with two games to spare.

Ronaldo double not enough for Portugal Portugal appeared to be in control for most of the match but were left frustrated by Hungary’s persistence. Attila Szalai gave the visitors an early lead with a header before Ronaldo pulled Portugal level by finishing Nelson Semedo’s low cross midway through the first half. The veteran forward added another in first-half stoppage time, converting a delivery from Nuno Mendes to put Portugal 2-1 ahead. The two goals took Ronaldo’s international tally to 143, and he now holds the record for most goals in World Cup qualifying with 41 — surpassing former Guatemala striker Carlos Ruiz. However, Hungary refused to back down and stunned the home crowd when Szoboszlai equalised in added time to earn a point.

Coach Roberto Martínez was quoted as saying his players “lost focus in the final moments,” admitting the draw was a lesson in managing crucial phases. The result also leaves Hungary with a slim mathematical chance of finishing top of the group, with two matches remaining. Kane fires England into the 2026 World Cup In Riga, England continued their dominant qualifying run by recording their sixth straight victory. Anthony Gordon opened the scoring before Harry Kane struck twice — once from open play and once from the penalty spot — to make it 3-0 before the break. A Maksims Tonisevs own goal and a composed finish from Eberechi Eze rounded off the 5-0 win.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel said the mood in the dressing room was upbeat, adding that moments like qualifying for a World Cup “do not come around often.” England now sit comfortably atop Group K with 18 points, seven ahead of second-placed Albania. The result underlines England’s growing efficiency under Tuchel, who has yet to drop a point in his first qualifying campaign. The team will now shift focus to December’s World Cup draw. Serbia fight back; Albania stay close Elsewhere in Group K, Serbia kept their qualification hopes alive with a 3-1 comeback win against Andorra. Guillaume Lopez opened the scoring for the hosts with a remarkable long-range strike from inside the centre circle. Serbia hit back through an own goal from Christian Garcia before Dusan Vlahovic’s header and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty secured the win. The result leaves Serbia a point behind Albania with two fixtures remaining.

Protests surround Italy’s crucial victory over Israel In Udine, Italy’s 3-0 win over Israel was overshadowed by large-scale pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside the Bluenergy Stadium. Clashes were reported between protesters and police ahead of the match, though the majority of demonstrations remained peaceful. On the pitch, Italy delivered under pressure to stay on course for qualification. Mateo Retegui scored a penalty just before half-time and added another from open play midway through the second half. Gianluca Mancini’s late header completed the scoreline. Coach Luciano Spalletti reportedly praised his players for “remaining composed” amid the tension surrounding the match. The result guarantees Italy at least a second-place finish in Group I, three points behind leaders Norway, whom they face next month.