Premier League: Manchester United vs Tottenham live match time, streaming

Manchester United will be taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on September 29 in what promises to be a thrilling top 6 clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With both teams at 7 points at the moment, it will be a tight game with a lot at stake as well. A win would possibly take either of the sides among the top 6 of the league which would be a big morale booster going ahead in the season. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tottenham are coming into the game with a 3-1 win against Brentford in their last fixture with Maddison shining for the London club. United on the other hand were held by Crystal Palace away from home for a goalless draw which must have frustrated the Red Devils considering the amount of chances they had got in the game.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head stats, Tottenham has a lot to catch up on, with 54 wins out of the 201 matches played against Manchester United over the years. United has won 96 of those games, while 51 games have ended in a draw.

Total matches: 201

Man Utd won: 96

Tottenham won: 54

Draw: 51

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur (Last 5 encounters)

Man United had the edge in the recent matches between the two sides, with 2 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat against Spurs in the past five encounters.

Manchester United team news

United have had some players return to fitness with the likes Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount getting some game time as well in the last 2 games. It will be interesting to see whether manager Erik ten Hag plays Marcus Rashford in the game or not after not.

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Postecoglou's men will be looking to go ahead with the same team that beat Brentford last week. However, they will miss the services of Richarlison and Wilson Odobert due to injury.

Manchester United vs Tottenham playing 11

Manchester United playing 11 (probables): Onana (GK); Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Tottenham playing 11 (probables): Vicario (GK); Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Manchester United vs Tottenham players to look out for

While United will be banking on midfielder Bruno Fernandes to produce the goods at home, the visitors would also be banking on their playmaker James Maddison who has been fantastic for them recently.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live match time, streaming, and telecast details

When will Manchester United vs Tottenham be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Manchester United and Tottenham will be played on Sunday, September 29.

What time will Manchester United vs Tottenham start in India?

The match between Man Utd and Tottenham will start at 09.00 pm IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester United and Tottenham will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Tottenham in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester United and Tottenham will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.