Premier League today's matches: ARS vs BHA, MCI vs WHU and other matches

The week three action of the 2024-25 Premier League is set to kick off on Saturday, August 31. The first match of the day will see third-spot Arsenal taking on second-spot Brighton at 5 PM IST, while the defending champions Manchester City will be hosted by West Ham United from 10 PM IST in the final match of the day. City, Brighton, and Arsenal will all walk into the third week with a 100 per cent win record this season.
Apart from them, Ipswich will take on Fulham, Leicester will take on Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest will lock horns with Wolves, Brentford will take on Southampton, and Everton will go up against Bournemouth. All these matches will begin from 7:30 PM IST.
Arsenal vs Brighton (Head-to-head)
In the last five encounters, the Gunners have outclassed Brighton 80 per cent of the time.
- Arsenal won: 4
- Brighton won: 1
- Draw: 0
Ipswich Town vs Fulham (Head-to-head)
Despite being one of the three newly promoted teams this season, Ipswich Town actually has better records over Fulham in the last five matches.
- Ipswich won: 3
- Fulham won: 2
- Draw: 0
Leicester City vs Aston Villa (Head-to-head)
In their last five encounters, Leicester and Aston Villa were on par with each other.
- Leicester won: 2
- Aston Villa won: 2
- Draw: 1
Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton (Head-to-head)
The hosts Nottingham Forest will be in a huge pickle against Wolves on Saturday, as the latter has better records against the former in their last five matches.
- Nottingham Forest won: 0
- Wolves won: 2
- Draw: 3
Brentford vs Southampton (Head-to-head)
In their last five head-to-head games, Brentford has a small but significant lead over Southampton.
- Brentford won: 2
- Southampton won: 1
- Draw: 2
Everton vs Bournemouth (Head-to-head)
Everton, in their last five matches against Bournemouth, has failed to secure a single win while only managing two draws.
- Everton won: 0
- Bournemouth won: 3
- Draw: 2
West Ham vs Manchester City (Head-to-head)
To no one's surprise, City has not lost a single match in their last five encounters with West Ham, while only ending one match in a draw.
- West Ham won: 0
- Manchester City won: 4
- Draw: 1
Premier league today's matches (August 31)
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Arsenal vs. Brighton
|Emirates Stadium
|08/31/24
|05:00:00 PM
|Ipswich vs. Fulham
|Portman Road
|08/31/24
|07:30:00 PM
|Leicester vs. Aston Villa
|King Power Stadium
|08/31/24
|07:30:00 PM
|Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton
|City Ground
|08/31/24
|07:30:00 PM
|Brentford vs. Southampton
|Brentford Community Stadium
|08/31/24
|07:30:00 PM
|Everton vs. Bournemouth
|Goodison Park
|08/31/24
|07:30:00 PM
|West Ham vs. Manchester City
|London Stadium
|08/31/24
|10:00:00 PM
Premier League 2024 today's matches live telecast details
The live telecast of Premier League 2024-25 matches on August 31 will be available on Star Select in India.
Premier League 2024 today's matches live streaming details
The live streaming of Premier League 2024-25 matches on August 31 will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.