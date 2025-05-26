Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Which 3 teams have been relegated to the Championship?

These three teams will officially transfer their Premier League share certificates back to the league during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), marking the end of their current Premier League status

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
The 2024/25 Premier League season has officially concluded, and with it, the final relegation picture has been confirmed. Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Southampton are the three clubs that will make the drop to the EFL Championship for the 2025/26 campaign.
 
Ipswich Town’s relegation was sealed after a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on the final weekend of the season. Despite needing a win and hoping for a West Ham loss to Brighton to stay in the hunt for survival, Ipswich’s loss—with Ben Johnson sent off in the first half—left them 15 points adrift of safety with no matches remaining. They end the season 19th on the table with 22 points.  Team relegated from the Premier League
  1. Leicester City
  2. Ipswich Town
  3. Southampton
 
Leicester City’s return to the top flight lasted just one season, as they too failed to accumulate enough points, finishing 18th with 25. Meanwhile, Southampton endured a dismal campaign, managing only two wins all season. They finish rock bottom of the table in 20th place with just 12 points and a -60 goal difference.  ALSO READ | Premier League: Qualified teams for UCL, Europa League, Conference League
 
These three teams will officially transfer their Premier League share certificates back to the league during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), marking the end of their current Premier League status.  
Premier League points table
Pos Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Europe Qualification
1 Liverpool 38 25 9 4 86 41 45 84 UEFA Champions League Group Stage
2 Arsenal 38 20 14 4 69 34 35 74 UEFA Champions League Group Stage
3 Man City 38 21 8 9 72 44 28 71 UEFA Champions League Group Stage
4 Chelsea 38 20 9 9 64 43 21 69 UEFA Champions League Group Stage
5 Newcastle 38 20 6 12 68 47 21 66 UEFA Champions League Group Stage
6 Aston Villa 38 19 9 10 58 51 7 66 UEFA Europa League Group Stage
7 Nottm Forest 38 19 8 11 58 46 12 65 UEFA Conference League group stage
8 Brighton 38 16 13 9 66 59 7 61
9 Bournemouth 38 15 11 12 58 46 12 56
10 Brentford 38 16 8 14 66 57 9 56
11 Fulham 38 15 9 14 54 54 0 54
12 Crystal Palace 38 13 14 11 51 51 0 53 UEFA Europa League Group Stage (FA Cup winners)
13 Everton 38 11 15 12 42 44 -2 48
14 West Ham 38 11 10 17 46 62 -16 43
15 Man United 38 11 9 18 44 54 -10 42
16 Wolves 38 12 6 20 54 69 -15 42
17 Tottenham 38 11 5 22 64 65 -1 38 Champions League group stage (Europa League winners)
18 Leicester City 38 6 7 25 33 80 -47 25 Relegated
19 Ipswich Town 38 4 10 24 36 82 -46 22 Relegated
20 Southampton 38 2 6 30 26 86 -60 12 Relegated
 
First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

