Premier League: Which 3 teams have been relegated to the Championship?

The 2024/25 Premier League season has officially concluded, and with it, the final relegation picture has been confirmed. Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Southampton are the three clubs that will make the drop to the EFL Championship for the 2025/26 campaign.

Ipswich Town’s relegation was sealed after a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on the final weekend of the season. Despite needing a win and hoping for a West Ham loss to Brighton to stay in the hunt for survival, Ipswich’s loss—with Ben Johnson sent off in the first half—left them 15 points adrift of safety with no matches remaining. They end the season 19th on the table with 22 points. Team relegated from the Premier League

Leicester City 's return to the top flight lasted just one season, as they too failed to accumulate enough points, finishing 18th with 25. Meanwhile, Southampton endured a dismal campaign, managing only two wins all season. They finish rock bottom of the table in 20th place with just 12 points and a -60 goal difference.