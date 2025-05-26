Premier League: Which 3 teams have been relegated to the Championship?
These three teams will officially transfer their Premier League share certificates back to the league during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), marking the end of their current Premier League statusShashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 2024/25 Premier League season
has officially concluded, and with it, the final relegation picture has been confirmed. Ipswich Town, Leicester City, and Southampton are the three clubs that will make the drop to the EFL Championship for the 2025/26 campaign.
Ipswich Town’s relegation was sealed after a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on the final weekend of the season. Despite needing a win and hoping for a West Ham loss to Brighton to stay in the hunt for survival, Ipswich’s loss—with Ben Johnson sent off in the first half—left them 15 points adrift of safety with no matches remaining. They end the season 19th on the table with 22 points. Team relegated from the Premier League
- Leicester City
- Ipswich Town
- Southampton
| Premier League points table
| Pos
| Club
| MP
| W
| D
| L
| GF
| GA
| GD
| Pts
| Europe Qualification
| 1
| Liverpool
| 38
| 25
| 9
| 4
| 86
| 41
| 45
| 84
| UEFA Champions League Group Stage
| 2
| Arsenal
| 38
| 20
| 14
| 4
| 69
| 34
| 35
| 74
| UEFA Champions League Group Stage
| 3
| Man City
| 38
| 21
| 8
| 9
| 72
| 44
| 28
| 71
| UEFA Champions League Group Stage
| 4
| Chelsea
| 38
| 20
| 9
| 9
| 64
| 43
| 21
| 69
| UEFA Champions League Group Stage
| 5
| Newcastle
| 38
| 20
| 6
| 12
| 68
| 47
| 21
| 66
| UEFA Champions League Group Stage
| 6
| Aston Villa
| 38
| 19
| 9
| 10
| 58
| 51
| 7
| 66
| UEFA Europa League Group Stage
| 7
| Nottm Forest
| 38
| 19
| 8
| 11
| 58
| 46
| 12
| 65
| UEFA Conference League group stage
| 8
| Brighton
| 38
| 16
| 13
| 9
| 66
| 59
| 7
| 61
| —
| 9
| Bournemouth
| 38
| 15
| 11
| 12
| 58
| 46
| 12
| 56
| —
| 10
| Brentford
| 38
| 16
| 8
| 14
| 66
| 57
| 9
| 56
| —
| 11
| Fulham
| 38
| 15
| 9
| 14
| 54
| 54
| 0
| 54
| —
| 12
| Crystal Palace
| 38
| 13
| 14
| 11
| 51
| 51
| 0
| 53
| UEFA Europa League Group Stage (FA Cup winners)
| 13
| Everton
| 38
| 11
| 15
| 12
| 42
| 44
| -2
| 48
| —
| 14
| West Ham
| 38
| 11
| 10
| 17
| 46
| 62
| -16
| 43
| —
| 15
| Man United
| 38
| 11
| 9
| 18
| 44
| 54
| -10
| 42
| —
| 16
| Wolves
| 38
| 12
| 6
| 20
| 54
| 69
| -15
| 42
| —
| 17
| Tottenham
| 38
| 11
| 5
| 22
| 64
| 65
| -1
| 38
| Champions League group stage (Europa League winners)
| 18
| Leicester City
| 38
| 6
| 7
| 25
| 33
| 80
| -47
| 25
| Relegated
| 19
| Ipswich Town
| 38
| 4
| 10
| 24
| 36
| 82
| -46
| 22
| Relegated
| 20
| Southampton
| 38
| 2
| 6
| 30
| 26
| 86
| -60
| 12
| Relegated