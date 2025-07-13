PSG vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final live match time, streaming

European heavyweights Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are set to face off in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with the showdown scheduled at the iconic MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA. The title clash will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

ALSO READ: PSG vs Chelsea head-to-head stats ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final Chelsea, who lifted the UEFA Conference League title just two months ago, are aiming to cap off their summer with another trophy. The London side suffered only one loss during their Club World Cup campaign, falling to Brazil’s Flamengo in the group stage. Having previously claimed the Club World Cup crown in 2021 and finishing as runners-up in 2012 under the old format, the Blues are looking to reclaim global supremacy.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, enter the final brimming with confidence. Like Chelsea, they’ve lost just once in the tournament, against Brazil’s Botafogo in the group phase. PSG are on an extraordinary run, having already secured Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions, and most recently, their maiden UEFA Champions League title. A win against Chelsea would hand PSG their first-ever Club World Cup title and keep alive their historic bid for a septuple—seven trophies in one season. Should they go on to win the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, they would surpass Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side, who famously won the sextuple in 2009.

PSG team news PSG could enter the final with a full squad, though coach Luis Enrique will still be without defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, both sidelined due to suspensions from red cards in the quarter-finals. Lucas Beraldo is expected to fill in for Pacho alongside veteran captain Marquinhos, likely keeping the same starting lineup for the match at MetLife Stadium. Ousmane Dembele, a Ballon d’Or contender, made his first start of the tournament in the previous game against Real Madrid after being limited to two substitute appearances due to injury, and he is expected to lead PSG’s familiar attacking trio once again.

Chelsea team news Chelsea have received a timely boost ahead of Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup final, with Moises Caicedo returning to full training after recovering from an ankle injury. However, manager Enzo Maresca may still be forced to contend with several absentees in his high-profile squad. Midfielders Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia are both battling muscle injuries and remain doubtful, while defender Benoit Badiashile’s availability is also uncertain. Meanwhile, winger Noni Madueke is unlikely to feature as speculation around a possible move to Arsenal continues to grow. Recent signings Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Estevao are not eligible to play in the tournament.

On the positive side, Maresca will be able to call upon Levi Colwill and Liam Delap, both of whom were suspended for the semi-final. Delap’s return increases competition in the forward line, although Joao Pedro, who scored twice on his first full start, is expected to retain his place as the starting striker. PSG vs Chelsea Starting 11: PSG Starting 11 (probable): Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia Chelsea Starting 11 (probable): Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Nkunku; Pedro FIFA Club World Cup final: PSG vs Chelsea Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea be played? The FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea will be played on July 14. What time will the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea begin on July 14? The FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (July 15). What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea? The FIFA Club World Cup final match between PSG and Chelsea will take place at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA.