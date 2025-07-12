Home / Sports / Football News / Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record transfer fee

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed a contract through June 2030, the Bundesliga club said Saturday

AP Leverkusen (Germany)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Bayer Leverkusen has moved to replace Florian Wirtz by signing United States international Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record fee.

Kicker magazine reported Leverkusen was paying PSV a fixed sum of 35 million euros ($41 million) for the player, making him the club's most expensive incoming transfer.

We've gained another strong and very dangerous attacking player, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said He can play in both the number 10 and the number 8 positions in midfield. Malik is an absolute top signing for us.

Tillman, who was born in Nuremberg, Germany to a German mother and American father, played through Bayern Munich's youth teams after switching from Bavarian rival Greuther Frth in 2015. He was unable to establish himself in the senior team and made just seven appearances for Bayern before joining Glasgow Rangers on loan in 2022-23. He joined PSV on loan with an option to buy the next season, before PSV activated the buy option last year.

Tillman scored 16 goals and set up five more in 34 competitive games for PSV last season, helping it to the Dutch league title.

Leverkusen is rebuilding this offseason amid star player Wirtz' departure for Liverpool for a Bundesliga-record fee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Bundesliga football

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

