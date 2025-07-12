Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record transfer fee

Bayer Leverkusen has moved to replace Florian Wirtz by signing United States international Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record fee.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed a contract through June 2030, the Bundesliga club said Saturday.

Kicker magazine reported Leverkusen was paying PSV a fixed sum of 35 million euros ($41 million) for the player, making him the club's most expensive incoming transfer.

We've gained another strong and very dangerous attacking player, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said He can play in both the number 10 and the number 8 positions in midfield. Malik is an absolute top signing for us.