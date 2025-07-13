PSG vs Chelsea head-to-head stats ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have risen to elite status in world football during the 21st century, largely driven by major financial backing. These modern football powerhouses have met on multiple occasions in high-stakes contests, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, with several dramatic clashes defining their rivalry. Now, nearly a decade since their last competitive meeting, they are set to face off once more, this time on the grand stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in the USA.
A Brief Look at the Head-to-Head
Total matches: 8
Chelsea wins: 2
PSG wins: 3
Also Read
Draws: 3
Early Dominance by Chelsea
Their first encounter came in the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League group stage. Chelsea dominated in Paris, securing a 3–0 win through goals from Didier Drogba and John Terry. The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.
|PSG vs Chelsea all match results
|Date
|Competition
|Stage
|Result
|September 14, 2004
|Champions League
|Group stage
|PSG 0–3 Chelsea
|November 24, 2004
|Champions League
|Group stage
|Chelsea 0–0 PSG
|April 2, 2014
|Champions League
|Quarter-final
|PSG 3–1 Chelsea
|April 8, 2014
|Champions League
|Quarter-final
|Chelsea 2–0 PSG
|February 17, 2015
|Champions League
|Last 16
|PSG 1–1 Chelsea
|March 11, 2015
|Champions League
|Last 16
|Chelsea 2–2 PSG (AET)
|February 16, 2016
|Champions League
|Last 16
|PSG 2–1 Chelsea
|March 9, 2016
|Champions League
|Last 16
|Chelsea 1–2 PSG
Knockout Drama in the 2010s
The rivalry intensified in 2014 when the clubs met in the Champions League quarter-finals. After a 3–1 first-leg defeat in Paris, Chelsea mounted a dramatic second-leg comeback with a late goal from Demba Ba, progressing on away goals.
|Top Scorers in Chelsea vs. PSG Fixtures
|Player
|Club Represented
|Goals
|Didier Drogba
|Chelsea
|2
|Zlatan Ibrahimović
|PSG
|2
|Edinson Cavani
|PSG
|2
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|2
In 2015, they met again in the round of 16. PSG had Zlatan Ibrahimović sent off early in the second leg, but late headers from David Luiz and Thiago Silva helped the French side advance on away goals after a 2–2 draw in London.
The following year, PSG eliminated Chelsea once more, winning both legs 2–1, with Ibrahimović netting twice across the tie.
With the score almost even historically, Chelsea and PSG will now battle for Club World Cup supremacy, bringing their thrilling rivalry to a new frontier.