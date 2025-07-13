Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSG vs Chelsea head-to-head stats ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

PSG vs Chelsea head-to-head stats ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

These modern football powerhouses have met on multiple occasions in high-stakes contests, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, with several dramatic clashes defining their rivalry.

PSG vs Chelsea

PSG vs Chelsea

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have risen to elite status in world football during the 21st century, largely driven by major financial backing.  These modern football powerhouses have met on multiple occasions in high-stakes contests, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, with several dramatic clashes defining their rivalry. Now, nearly a decade since their last competitive meeting, they are set to face off once more, this time on the grand stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in the USA.
 
A Brief Look at the Head-to-Head 
Total matches: 8
 
Chelsea wins: 2
 
PSG wins: 3

Draws: 3
 
 
Early Dominance by Chelsea 
Their first encounter came in the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League group stage. Chelsea dominated in Paris, securing a 3–0 win through goals from Didier Drogba and John Terry. The reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge. 
PSG vs Chelsea all match results
Date Competition Stage Result
September 14, 2004 Champions League Group stage PSG 0–3 Chelsea
November 24, 2004 Champions League Group stage Chelsea 0–0 PSG
April 2, 2014 Champions League Quarter-final PSG 3–1 Chelsea
April 8, 2014 Champions League Quarter-final Chelsea 2–0 PSG
February 17, 2015 Champions League Last 16 PSG 1–1 Chelsea
March 11, 2015 Champions League Last 16 Chelsea 2–2 PSG (AET)
February 16, 2016 Champions League Last 16 PSG 2–1 Chelsea
March 9, 2016 Champions League Last 16 Chelsea 1–2 PSG
 
Knockout Drama in the 2010s 
The rivalry intensified in 2014 when the clubs met in the Champions League quarter-finals. After a 3–1 first-leg defeat in Paris, Chelsea mounted a dramatic second-leg comeback with a late goal from Demba Ba, progressing on away goals. 
Top Scorers in Chelsea vs. PSG Fixtures
Player Club Represented Goals
Didier Drogba Chelsea 2
Zlatan Ibrahimović PSG 2
Edinson Cavani PSG 2
Eden Hazard Chelsea 2
 
In 2015, they met again in the round of 16. PSG had Zlatan Ibrahimović sent off early in the second leg, but late headers from David Luiz and Thiago Silva helped the French side advance on away goals after a 2–2 draw in London.
 
The following year, PSG eliminated Chelsea once more, winning both legs 2–1, with Ibrahimović netting twice across the tie.
 
With the score almost even historically, Chelsea and PSG will now battle for Club World Cup supremacy, bringing their thrilling rivalry to a new frontier.

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

