FIFA Club World Cup 2025: PSG thump Real Madrid 4-0 in semi-finals

Fabin Ruiz scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain built a three-goal lead in the first 24 minutes and routed Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday, advancing to the Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

AP East Rutherford (USA)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Ruiz scored in the sixth minute and Ousmane Dembl in the ninth following glaring mistakes by defenders Ral Asencio and Antonio Rdiger, and Ruiz made it 3-0 to cap a counter. Gonalo Ramos added a goal in the 87th.

Coming off its first European title, PSG plays for the championship on Sunday.

Real fared no better than Inter Milan, overrun by PSG 5-0 in the Champions League final. The 15-time European champion looked sluggish after traveling to Florida for training between games, and PSG had 76.5% possession in the first half.

A crowd of 77,542 was at MetLife Stadium on a scorching day with a temperature of 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius) at kickoff and humidity that made it feel like 101 (38).

Real's Kylian Mbapp was not a threat in his first game against his former team.

Luka Modric entered in the 64th in likely his last match for Madrid, his team since 2012. der Milito came in at the same time in his first game since tearing his right ACL on Nov. 9.

PSG surged ahead after Lucas Beraldo's cross was mis-hit by Ral Asencio, Thibaut Courtois tipped the ball from Dembl and Ruiz slammed it into the empty net.

Dembl then took possession about 40 yards out after a Rdiger mis-hit, dribbled and slotted past Courtois.

PSG went the length of the field to make it 3-0. Hakimi exchanged passes with Dembl, then crossed for Ruiz, who maintained control despite Federico Valverde's challenge and scored from 8 yards for his third goal of the tournament.

Key moment  Madrid's defense was missing Dean Huijsen, who got a red card Saturday against Borussia Dortmund, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had right leg muscle discomfort.

Takeaways  Paris Saint-Germain has earned $88,435,000 to $113,815,000 for reaching the final, the amount depending on a participation fee.

They said it  We're truly happy to be in another final. Now we have to enjoy it because we're doing something historic. It's very difficult to reach every final this season, and now we're one step away. Ruiz.

It's a painful defeat. We were not up to standard today. Madrid coach Xabi Alonso through an interpreter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football NewsFIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

