Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona LIVE SCORE La Liga: Match underway; RMA 0-0 FCB (1st half)

Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso is in excellent form, sitting at the top of the La Liga table with eight wins from nine matches.

RMA vs BAR
RMA vs BAR

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
The much-anticipated El Clásico is set to take place on Sunday, with Real Madrid hosting Barcelona in the 262nd edition of the iconic rivalry at the Santiago Bernabéu. The clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Barcelona, led by Lamine Yamal, hoping to continue their dominance after sweeping all four meetings with Madrid last season. Barcelona's treble-winning form last year saw them defeat Los Blancos convincingly, scoring 16 goals in the process.
 
However, Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso is in excellent form, sitting at the top of the La Liga table with eight wins from nine matches. With Barcelona just two points behind, this El Clásico could have a significant impact on the title race, making this match crucial for both teams.
 
In terms of team news, Real Madrid welcomes back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, and Dean Huijsen, all expected to be fit. Barcelona, however, is dealing with a string of injuries, including key players like Marc-André ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski, though Frenkie de Jong should return 
 
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga starting 11 (probable)
 
Real Madrid starting 11: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
 
FC Barcelona starting 11: Szczesny; Kounde, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran
 
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga live telecast: The live telecast of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will not be available in India.
 
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga live streaming: The live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

9:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Goal disallowed

12": It took Mbappe just 12 minutes to put Madrid in front but another VAR decision goes in Barcelona's way as the goal is disallowed.
 
Score: Real Madrid 0-0 FC Barcelona (1st half)

8:57 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Yamal goes wide

9": Yamal takes a good shot but it went wide of Madrid's Gold post.
 
Score: Real Madrid 0-0 FC Barcelona (1st half)

8:52 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Penalty reversed for Madrid

3": Yamal makes early mistake and Madrid was given the penalty but it was overturned by VAR.
 
Score: Real Madrid 0-0 FC Barcelona (1st half)

8:50 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Brillaint start from Barcelona

1": FC Barcelona makes early scoring opportunity but fails to convert. 
 
Score: Real Madrid 0-0 FC Barcelona (1st half)

8:45 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

The first El Clásico match of this season is now underway. Which team, Real Madrid or Barcelona, will walk away with a win today? Stay tuned to find out. 

8:35 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Real Madrid starting line-up

Real Madrid starting 11: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

8:25 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Barcelona starting line-up

FC Barcelona starting 11: Szczesny; Kounde, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran

8:15 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Barcelona with disadvantage

Barcelona assistant coach Marcus Sorg will lead the team in El Clasico with Hansi Flick suspended after his red card against Girona. Sorg admitted Flick’s absence is “a disadvantage” but said the players understand his expectations and will adapt. The team also faces another setback with winger Raphinha ruled out due to a recurrence of his hamstring injury. “Every team would miss him, but it is how it is,” Sorg noted, expressing confidence in the squad’s depth to handle the situation. Despite the challenges, Sorg maintained that Barcelona are focused on delivering a strong performance against Real Madrid


8:05 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pedri on much anticipated clash

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has backed his team to rediscover the form that saw them dominate Real Madrid last season. Reflecting on their 2024-25 run, he said the squad must “get back to that level” and maintain control in Sunday’s El Clasico.
 
Despite optimism, Pedri admitted injuries and the suspension of coach Hansi Flick, who will miss the game after a red card against Girona, present challenges. Assistant Marcus Sorg will take charge from the sidelines.
 
“Of course, I’d love to have everyone available,” Pedri said, adding that those fit to play will “give everything” to secure the win.
 
With Flick absent and Real in strong form, Pedri’s comments reflect quiet determination as Barcelona aim to extend their recent dominance over their fiercest rivals.

7:55 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: La Liga points table

Rank Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Real Madrid 9 8 0 1 20 9 11 24
2 Barcelona 9 7 1 1 24 10 14 22
3 Villarreal 10 6 2 2 18 10 8 20
4 Espanyol 10 5 3 2 14 11 3 18
5 Atlético Madrid 9 4 4 1 16 10 6 16
6 Real Betis 9 4 4 1 15 10 5 16
7 Elche 10 3 5 2 11 10 1 14
8 Athletic Club 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14
9 Getafe 10 4 2 4 10 12 -2 14
10 Sevilla 10 4 1 5 17 16 1 13
11 Alavés 9 3 3 3 9 8 1 12
12 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 2 4 11 10 1 11
13 Levante 10 3 2 5 14 17 -3 11
14 Osasuna 9 3 1 5 7 9 -2 10
15 Real Sociedad 10 2 3 5 10 14 -4 9
16 Valencia 10 2 3 5 10 16 -6 9
17 Mallorca 10 2 2 6 10 15 -5 8
18 Celta Vigo 9 0 7 2 8 11 -3 7
19 Oviedo 10 2 1 7 7 19 -12 7
20 Girona 10 1 4 5 9 22 -13 7

7:45 PM

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the 2025-26 season's first El Clásico straight from Santiago Bernabéu. Barcelona enjoyed a straight flush against Real Madrid last season and will be aiming to keep the streak going. However, Madrid have looked way better than last season so far and will be looking to avenge last season's thrashing. So, who will walk away with three points today? Stay tuned to find out. 
First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

