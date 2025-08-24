Home / Sports / Football News / Ronaldo becomes first footballer to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs

Ronaldo becomes first footballer to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs

The feat adds to Ronaldo's remarkable tallies with Real Madrid (450), Manchester United (145), and Juventus (101).

Cristiano Ronaldo
In the shootout, Ronaldo scored again from the spot, but Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed his attempt, allowing Al-Ahli to claim the first silverware of the Saudi season.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cristiano Ronaldo etched another milestone into football history on Saturday, becoming the first player ever to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs. His landmark strike came in the Saudi Super Cup final at Hong Kong Stadium, where Al-Nassr eventually lost 5-3 on penalties to Al-Ahli after a pulsating 2-2 draw in regulation time.
 
A century with Al-Nassr
 
Ronaldo, now 40, joined Al-Nassr in December 2022. His first-half penalty gave the Saudi Arabian side the lead and brought up his 100th goal for the club. The feat adds to his remarkable tallies with Real Madrid (450), Manchester United (145), and Juventus (101).
 
This achievement moves him clear of legends Isidro Langara, Romario, and Neymar, who had each scored a century for three clubs but never four.
 
Trophy wait continues
 
Despite his personal milestone, Ronaldo’s wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia goes on. Marcelo Brozovic restored Al-Nassr’s advantage late in the second half, only for Ibanez to head home a dramatic equaliser for Al-Ahli.
 
In the shootout, Ronaldo scored again from the spot, but Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed his attempt, allowing Al-Ahli to claim the first silverware of the Saudi season. 
 
Why this matters
 
The record cements Ronaldo’s status as a once-in-a-generation forward who has scored prolifically in England, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. He is already football’s all-time leading international scorer with 138 goals for Portugal and remains a central figure in the global game even at 40.
 
The big picture
 
Ronaldo’s century for Al-Nassr underlines his enduring ability to adapt and dominate across leagues and countries. While personal milestones continue to fall, the Portuguese star’s Saudi Arabian chapter is still missing a defining team triumph.
 
For Al-Nassr, the loss highlights the pressure to convert individual brilliance into collective success as rivals like Al-Ahli make early statements in the race for domestic supremacy. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern Munich destroy Leipzig 6-0 in league opener

2026 World Cup draw will be held at Washington's Kennedy Center: Trump

Messi's Argentina to play FIFA friendly in Kerala in November: AFA confirms

Durand Cup 2025 Final: NE United vs Diamond Harbour live time, streaming

Isak absent against Liverpool yet remains crucial for Newcastle, says Howe

Topics :Football NewsCristiano Ronaldo

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story