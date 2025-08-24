Ronaldo becomes first footballer to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo etched another milestone into football history on Saturday, becoming the first player ever to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs. His landmark strike came in the Saudi Super Cup final at Hong Kong Stadium, where Al-Nassr eventually lost 5-3 on penalties to Al-Ahli after a pulsating 2-2 draw in regulation time.

A century with Al-Nassr

Ronaldo, now 40, joined Al-Nassr in December 2022. His first-half penalty gave the Saudi Arabian side the lead and brought up his 100th goal for the club. The feat adds to his remarkable tallies with Real Madrid (450), Manchester United (145), and Juventus (101).

This achievement moves him clear of legends Isidro Langara, Romario, and Neymar, who had each scored a century for three clubs but never four. Trophy wait continues Despite his personal milestone, Ronaldo’s wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia goes on. Marcelo Brozovic restored Al-Nassr’s advantage late in the second half, only for Ibanez to head home a dramatic equaliser for Al-Ahli. ALSO READ: Durand Cup winners list: Which team won most titles in 137-year history? In the shootout, Ronaldo scored again from the spot, but Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed his attempt, allowing Al-Ahli to claim the first silverware of the Saudi season.