Durand Cup winners list: Which team won most titles in 137-year history?

The Durand Cup is an iconic football tournament held annually in India, featuring participation from professional clubs and teams representing various branches of the armed forces. As Asia’s oldest football competition and the third oldest in the world, the Durand Cup holds a distinguished place in global football history.
Organisers and Legacy
Jointly administered by the Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the tournament serves as the traditional curtain-raiser to India’s football season. Its origins trace back to 1888, when Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, the then Foreign Secretary of British India, established the tournament.
Spanning more than a century, the Durand Cup’s legacy is broadly categorized into pre-independence and post-independence eras, reflecting its evolution alongside Indian football.
Early Years: The Pre-Independence Era
During its formative years, the competition was primarily contested by British and Indian military forces, including the British Army, Indian Army, frontier-security regiments, and volunteer battalions.
The first champions were the Royal Scots Fusiliers, who defeated Highland Light Infantry 2-1 in the inaugural final.
Highland Light Infantry, in turn, won the second edition and later tied with Black Watch, the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, for the most titles in the pre-independence era. Both regiments claimed the trophy five times each before 1947.
Indian Teams Break Through
The dominance of military teams began to wane in 1940 when Mohammedan Sporting etched their name in history as the first Indian civilian club to win the title. They triumphed 2-1 over the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and were also the last winners before the tournament was paused due to World War II and the Partition of India.
A New Era: Post-Independence Achievements
The tournament resumed in 1950, marking a new chapter in independent India’s football journey. That year, Hyderabad City Police lifted the trophy after beating Mohun Bagan in the final.
Hyderabad City Police went on to win again in 1954 and 1957, and later in 1961 under a new identity – Andhra Pradesh Police.
Another team to achieve this rare feat of winning under two different names is Mahindra United, who clinched the title in 1998 as Mahindra and Mahindra, and again in 2001 and 2008 under their current name.
|Durand Cup champions - full list
|Year
|Winner
|Runners-up
|1888
|Royal Scots Fusiliers
|Highland Light Infantry
|1889
|Highland Light Infantry
|Shimla Rifles (2nd Punjab Volunteer Rifle Corps)
|1890
|Highland Light Infantry
|Royal Irish Fusiliers
|1891
|King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|East Lancashire Regiment
|1892
|King’s Own Scottish Borderers
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1893
|Highland Light Infantry
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1894
|Highland Light Infantry
|Royal Scots Fusiliers
|1895
|Highland Light Infantry
|Somerset Light Infantry
|1896
|Somerset Light Infantry
|Black Watch
|1897
|Black Watch
|Shimla Rifles
|1898
|Black Watch
|North Staffordshire Regiment
|1899
|Black Watch
|Yorkshire Regiment
|1900
|South Wales Borderers
|East Lancashire Regiment
|1901
|South Wales Borderers
|South Staffordshire Regiment
|1902
|Hampshire Regiment
|East Lancashire Regiment
|1903
|Royal Irish Rifles
|Queen’s Regiment
|1904
|North Staffordshire Regiment
|Black Watch
|1905
|Royal Dragoons
|Dorsetshire Regiment
|1906
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|Bedfordshire Regiment
|1907
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|Royal Welch Fusiliers
|1908
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|Royal Irish Rifles
|1909
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|King’s Regiment
|1910
|Royal Scots
|King’s Royal Rifle Corps
|1911
|Black Watch
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1912
|Royal Scots
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|1913
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|King’s Royal Rifle Corps
|1920
|Black Watch
|Cameronians (Scottish Rifles)
|1921
|Worcestershire Regiment
|Royal Fusiliers
|1922
|Lancashire Fusiliers
|Royal Field Artillery
|1923
|Cheshire Regiment
|Essex Regiment
|1924
|Worcestershire Regiment
|Essex Regiment
|1925
|Sherwood Foresters
|Worcestershire Regiment
|1926
|Durham Light Infantry
|Sherwood Foresters
|1927
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|Eastern Railway SC
|1928
|Sherwood Foresters
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|1929
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|East Yorkshire Regiment
|1930
|York and Lancaster Regiment
|Royal Leicestershire Regiment
|1931
|Devonshire Regiment
|Border Regiment
|1932
|King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
|Devonshire Regiment
|1933
|King’s Shropshire Light Infantry
|Royal Leicestershire Regiment
|1934
|Royal Corps of Signals
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|1935
|Border Regiment
|Royal Norfolk Regiment
|1936
|Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders
|Green Howards
|1937
|Border Regiment
|Royal Scots
|1938
|South Wales Borderers
|Border Regiment
|1940
|Mohammedan Sporting Club
|Royal Warwickshire Regiment
|1950
|Hyderabad City Police
|Mohun Bagan
|1951
|East Bengal
|Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
|1952
|East Bengal
|Hyderabad City Police
|1953
|Mohun Bagan
|National Defence Academy
|1954
|Hyderabad City Police
|Hindustan Aircraft Limited
|1955
|Madras Regimental Centre
|Indian Air Force
|1956
|East Bengal
|Hyderabad City Police
|1957
|Hyderabad City Police
|East Bengal
|1958
|Madras Regimental Centre
|Gorkha Brigade
|1959
|Mohun Bagan
|Mohammedan SC
|1960
|Mohun Bagan & East Bengal
|Joint (a.e.t. draw)
|1961
|Andhra Pradesh Police
|Mohun Bagan
|1963
|Mohun Bagan
|Andhra Pradesh Police
|1964
|Mohun Bagan
|East Bengal
|1965
|Mohun Bagan
|Punjab Police
|1966
|Gorkha Brigade
|Sikh Regimental Centre
|1967
|East Bengal
|Bengal Nagpur Railway
|1968
|Border Security Force
|East Bengal
|1969
|Gorkha Brigade
|Border Security Force
|1970
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|1971
|Border Security Force
|Leaders Club
|1972
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|1973
|Border Security Force
|Rajasthan Armed Constabulary
|1974
|Mohun Bagan
|JCT
|1975
|Border Security Force
|JCT
|1976
|Border Security Force & JCT
|Joint (A.E.T draw)
|1977
|Mohun Bagan
|JCT
|1978
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|1979
|Mohun Bagan
|Punjab Police
|1980
|Mohun Bagan
|Mohammedan SC
|1981
|Border Security Force
|JCT
|1982
|Mohun Bagan & East Bengal
|Joint (A.E.T draw)
|1983
|JCT
|Mohun Bagan
|1984
|Mohun Bagan
|East Bengal
|1985
|Mohun Bagan
|JCT
|1986
|Mohun Bagan
|East Bengal
|1987
|JCT
|Mohun Bagan
|1988
|Border Security Force
|East Bengal
|1989
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|1990
|East Bengal
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|1991
|East Bengal
|Border Security Force
|1992
|JCT
|Mohammedan SC
|1993
|East Bengal
|Punjab State Electricity Board
|1994
|Mohun Bagan
|East Bengal
|1995
|East Bengal
|Tata Football Academy
|1996
|JCT
|Al-Naft
|1997
|Kochin
|Mohun Bagan
|1998
|Mahindra United
|East Bengal
|1999
|Salgaocar
|East Bengal
|2000
|Mohun Bagan
|Mahindra United
|2001
|Mahindra United
|Churchill Brothers
|2002
|East Bengal
|Army XI
|2003
|Salgaocar
|East Bengal
|2004
|East Bengal
|Mohun Bagan
|2005
|Army XI
|Sporting Goa
|2006
|Dempo
|JCT
|2007
|Churchill Brothers
|Mahindra United
|2008
|Mahindra United
|Churchill Brothers
|2009
|Churchill Brothers
|Mohun Bagan
|2010
|United SC (Prayag United)
|JCT
|2011
|Churchill Brothers
|Prayag United
|2012
|Air India
|Dodsal FC
|2013
|Mohammedan SC
|ONGC
|2014
|Salgaocar FC
|Pune FC
|2016
|Army Green
|NEROCA FC
|2019
|Gokulam Kerala
|Mohun Bagan
|2021
|FC Goa
|Mohammedan SC
|2022
|Bengaluru FC
|Mumbai City FC
|2023
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|East Bengal
|2024
|NorthEast United FC
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|2025
|NorthEast United FC
|Diamond Harbour FC
Overall Champions and Club Achievements
Throughout its rich history, the Durand Cup has seen 44 unique champions, 24 from the pre-independence era and 20 since 1950.
Most Successful Clubs
Mohun Bagan stands tall as the most successful side with 17 titles, followed closely by arch-rivals East Bengal, who have won 16 times.
These two Kolkata giants also top the list for the most appearances in finals, with Mohun Bagan reaching 31 finals (including 14 runner-up finishes) and East Bengal making 27 appearances (with 11 as runners-up).
Historic Hat-Tricks
Mohun Bagan holds the distinction of winning three consecutive titles twice, first from 1963 to 1965, and again from 1984 to 1986.
East Bengal matched the feat with their own hat-trick of wins between 1989 and 1991.
Undefeated in Finals
Among notable records, Salgaocar FC is the only club to have never lost a Durand Cup final, securing victories in 1999, 2003, and 2014.
Recent Champions
The current champions, NorthEast United FC, have made history by securing back-to-back Durand Cup titles in 2024 and 2025, beating Diamond Harbour 6-1 in the final and cementing their place among the modern elite of Indian football.
With more than 130 years of history, the Durand Cup is not just a football tournament but a symbol of tradition, transition, and triumph in Indian sports. From colonial military contests to becoming a battleground for India’s top football clubs, the Durand Cup continues to shape and celebrate the legacy of Indian football.