Salah, Caldentey voted Players of the Year by peers in English soccer

Mohamad Salah
Mohamad Salah. Photo: @MoSalah
AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey were voted the men's and women's player of the year in English soccer for last season at the Professional Footballers' Association awards on Tuesday.

For Salah, it marks a record third time he has won the award that is voted by his fellow professionals. The 33-year-old Egypt international scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in the Premier League as Liverpool powered to a record-equaling 20th English top-flight championship.

Salah also collected the Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year award for a third time earlier in the year.

The 29-year-old Caldentey enjoyed a brilliant first season at Arsenal, scoring 19 goals in all competitions including eight on her team's journey to lifting the Champions League trophy with a victory in the final against her former club, Barcelona.

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers was voted as the men's young player of the year, while Olivia Smith the Canada striker now at Arsenal after a world-record transfer won the women's equivalent after a strong season at Liverpool.

Topics :English Premier LeagueMohamed SalahLiverpool Football Club

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

