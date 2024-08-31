Scott McTominay joins Napoli from Man United after 22 years with the club

After more than two decades at Manchester United having joined the youth program at age five midfielder Scott McTominay transferred to Napoli in a 30 million euros ($33 million) deadline deal on Friday.

The Scotland international was one of United's most successful academy graduates, registering 253 appearances over seven years in the first team, with 29 goals.

United coach Erik ten Hag expressed dismay over English Premier League rules that he said encourage the sale of homegrown players.

I wouldn't prefer to lose him because he's Manchester United in everything, Ten Hag said. He was so important for our team, for Manchester United, but unfortunately it's the rules.