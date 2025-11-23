Sol Campbell reflects on Arsenal move, career lessons, and India trip

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell recently opened up about how his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal shaped him both on and off the pitch. Speaking on JioHotstar, Campbell highlighted the formative role of his upbringing in East London. “Growing up in a large family with 11 siblings, without much money, playing street football, all of that built my character,” he said. “When the professional opportunity came, I was ready. The truth is, you’re already shaped before the big move. I had doubts and struggled in the first six months at Arsenal. You feel stagnant, but the pressure forces you to grow. You either sink or swim. I chose to swim and develop. Those early challenges taught me resilience and shaped me as a person.”

Wisdom from Arsène Wenger Campbell credited Arsène Wenger for helping him maximize his potential. "The best advice I got from Wenger was simply to play your game. His philosophy and system were incredible. He could extend players' careers by years by knowing how to get the best out of them. I bought fully into his approach and loved playing under him," Campbell said, praising Wenger's ability to rejuvenate players both mentally and physically. Watching Arsenal Then and Now Reflecting on his experiences as a fan in recent years, Campbell noted how stadium protocols have changed. "Nowadays, you need to arrive 2-3 hours early due to road closures and security. Back in my day, you could get there 20-30 minutes before kickoff, pay at the gate, and just enjoy the game. I miss that simplicity, which you can still find in lower league football."

Media and Modern Players Campbell commented on the evolution of media in football: “Players now can tell their story directly via social media, which gives a truer perspective. In my era, newspapers, TV, and radio controlled the narrative. Today, it’s more balanced, and fans get to see the real side of players’ lives.” Life After Football The former defender reflected on retirement: “Sometimes I want to play again, but I’m 50 now. I love watching the Premier League and seeing new talent emerge. Competing against world-class players and coming out on top was the highlight of my career. Now, I cherish family life and watching my kids grow.”