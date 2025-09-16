UEFA Champions League 2025: Madrid vs Marseille live match time, streaming

Real Madrid will kick off their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League journey with a home fixture against Olympique de Marseille on Matchweek 1, set to be played at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. The clash marks the beginning of another European campaign for Los Blancos, who will once again start as one of the tournament favourites.

With 15 Champions League trophies already in their cabinet, Real Madrid are the most successful side in the history of the competition. However, last season’s campaign fell below expectations, and the Spanish giants are determined to bounce back by setting the tone early this year. Backed by their home fans, Madrid will aim to deliver a commanding performance and underline their intent to challenge for a record-extending 16th title.

For Marseille, the fixture presents a massive test to open their European campaign. The French club, though competitive in Ligue 1, have historically struggled against Real Madrid and are yet to secure a victory over the Spanish powerhouse. Travelling to the Bernabéu will be a daunting challenge, and the visitors will need to play with both discipline and courage to make a statement. With Madrid eager to reclaim their dominance and Marseille looking to upset the odds, the match promises to be a thrilling start to the group phase under the lights in Spain's capital.

Real Madrid vs Marseille: Head-to-head in UCL Real Madrid and Marseille have faced each other four times in UCL history, and on all four occasions, Madrid have come out on top. Real Madrid team news Real Madrid will be without Antonio Rüdiger, who joins Ferland Mendy and Endrick on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury in training. On a positive note, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga have returned to the squad, though they are unlikely to start. Manager Xabi Alonso may rotate his lineup, with Federico Valverde and young talent Franco Mastantuono pushing for recalls. At right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature, sharing duties with Dani Carvajal.

Marseille team news For Marseille, goalkeeper Ruben Blanco and defender Pol Lirola are unavailable, having been excluded from Roberto De Zerbi’s Champions League squad. Forward Amine Gouiri remains a major doubt after sustaining a head injury in Friday’s win over Lorient. Defender CJ Egan-Riley returns from suspension but faces competition from Benjamin Pavard and Nayef Aguerd for a starting place. Meanwhile, Gerónimo Rulli and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both in contention for recalls after being benched at the weekend. Real Madrid vs Marseille starting 11 (probable) Real Madrid (probable): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Mastantuono, Güler, Vinícius; Mbappé

Marseille (probable): Rulli; Murillo, Pavard, Aguerd, Medina; Gomes, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Nadir, Weah; Aubameyang UEFA Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Marseille live telecast and streaming details When will the UCL 2025 match between Real Madrid and Marseille be played? The UCL 2025 match between Real Madrid and Marseille will be played on September 17. What time will the UCL 2025 match between Real Madrid and Marseille begin on September 17? The UCL 2025 match between Real Madrid and Marseille will start at 12:30 AM IST (September 17). What will be the venue for the UCL 2025 match between Real Madrid and Marseille?