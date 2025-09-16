Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PCB's demand to remove match referee Pycroft officially rejected by ICC

Pycroft, among the most experienced ICC referees, is scheduled to oversee Pakistan's upcoming fixture against the UAE on Wednesday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) request to remove senior match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup officiating panel. According to sources, the ICC conveyed late on Monday night that there would be no change in Pycroft’s assignment, despite Islamabad’s complaint over his conduct during the India–Pakistan group-stage clash. The PCB had alleged that Pycroft told captain Salman Ali Agha to avoid a customary handshake with Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss and also prevented the teams from exchanging official sheets—something the Pakistan board described as unacceptable. Insiders revealed that the ICC stood firmly by its veteran referee, who has overseen nearly 700 international fixtures across all formats. 
 

PCB complaint over toss row

The controversy arose during Sunday’s high-profile Asia Cup encounter, where PCB officials believed Pycroft had overstepped his role. Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema reportedly raised the matter with both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), maintaining that Pycroft insisted against team-sheet exchanges. The move was interpreted as a significant breach of normal protocol. Though the board demanded his immediate removal, the ICC refused to intervene, stating that no violations had been committed by the 69-year-old Zimbabwean.

Senior referee under spotlight

Pycroft, among the most experienced ICC referees, is scheduled to oversee Pakistan’s upcoming fixture against the UAE on Wednesday. This has further complicated matters, as the PCB feels that the continuation of his involvement could embarrass both the team and the captain. Officials said the board had sought to protect its skipper from any unwarranted criticism surrounding the “no-handshake” rule.

Fallout within PCB

The matter quickly escalated within the Pakistan board. Reliable sources suggested that Director of Cricket Operations Usman Walha failed to brief his captain about tournament regulations beforehand. As a result, skipper Salman Ali Agha was caught unaware, creating a cloud of misunderstanding. An angry PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the ACC, acted swiftly on Monday by removing Walha from his position. Senior officials described it as a step to hold management accountable for lapses that damaged the team’s image.

Seeking a compromise

Though visibly agitated, the PCB is also exploring alternatives. One proposal forwarded was to bring in fellow ICC referee Richie Richardson exclusively for their clash against the UAE, while Pycroft continues elsewhere in the tournament. It remains uncertain whether this suggestion will be accommodated, but insiders hinted that efforts are being made to find a middle ground that avoids both confrontation and withdrawal.
 
At present, however, the ICC has made it clear that its confidence in Andy Pycroft remains intact, and the referee will not be removed from the Asia Cup panel.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

