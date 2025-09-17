Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Champions League: Bayern vs Chelsea live match time, streaming

UEFA Champions League: Bayern vs Chelsea live match time, streaming

The Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, will host the UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:38 PM IST
Bayern Munich will kick off their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign at the Allianz Arena against Chelsea in a highly anticipated clash. The Bavarians, under Vincent Kompany, are in excellent form, having started the new season strongly. Their recent performances, including past encounters with Chelsea, give them added confidence as they aim to make a statement in Europe from the first matchday. Playing at home will be a key advantage, allowing Bayern to dictate the pace and tempo of the game.
 
Chelsea, led by Enzo Maresca, come into the fixture after being held to a draw by Brentford in the Premier League, dropping crucial points. The Blues will look to bounce back and find consistency, especially against a side that has historically troubled them in European competitions. Expect Chelsea to adopt a tactical approach, but Bayern’s home advantage and current momentum make them favourites to start the group stage strongly. 

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Head-to-head in UCL

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have met five times in official matches, with Bayern Munich winning three, Chelsea claiming one victory, and one game ending in a draw.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany will be without long-term absentees Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala, but the squad still boasts strong options. Dayot Upamecano is set to continue alongside Jonathan Tah in central defence, preferred over Kim Min-jae. In midfield, Aleksandar Pavlović is likely to start at the base alongside Joshua Kimmich, with Leon Goretzka providing cover from the bench. Up front, Nicolas Jackson made his Bayern debut off the bench at the weekend and could play a pivotal role against Chelsea, the club that previously deemed him surplus to requirements.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca receives a boost as Cole Palmer has returned to full fitness, overcoming a groin issue and contributing a goal over the weekend. However, several injury concerns remain for the Blues. Long-term absentees Levi Colwill and Liam Delap are ruled out, while Benoît Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, and young winger Estêvão face late fitness tests ahead of the clash. In attack, João Pedro is expected to lead the line, likely supported by Pedro Neto and new signing Alejandro Garnacho, who could make his first start for Chelsea.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea starting 11 (probable)

Bayern Munich starting 11 (probable): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanišić; Kimmich, Pavlović, Olise, Gnabry, Luis Díaz; Kane
 
Chelsea starting 11 (probable): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Clément Lenglet, Robin Le Normand, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Nicolás González; Julián Álvarez, Antoine Griezmann

UEFA Champions League 2025: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea be played? 
The UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea will be played on September 18.
 
What time will the UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea begin on September 18? 
The UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea will start at 12:30 AM IST (September 18).
 
What will be the venue for the UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea? 
The Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany will host the UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea be available in India? 
The live telecast of the UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea be available in India? 
The live streaming of the UCL 2025 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Topics: Football News, Uefa Champions League, Bayern Munich, Chelsea

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

