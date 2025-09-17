Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Atletico live match time, streaming

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Atletico live match time, streaming

Anfield, Liverpool, England, will host the UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liverpool will kick off their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League campaign with a high-stakes clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Reds, under Arne Slot, will enjoy home advantage, which could play a crucial role in setting the tone for their European journey. Confidence is high in the Liverpool camp, buoyed by recent positive results and their solid run in the Premier League. Key players will be eager to translate domestic form onto the continental stage.
 
Atletico Madrid, managed by Diego Simeone, arrive on the back of a 2-0 win over Villarreal in La Liga. While the start to their season has been patchy, the Spanish side will look to tighten their defence and implement a tactical plan capable of unsettling the Reds. With both teams eager to make an early statement in the group, fans can expect a tactical, high-intensity encounter at Anfield. 
 

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Head-to-head in UCL

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have met eight times in official matches, with Liverpool winning three, Atletico claiming three victories, and two games ending in draws.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool manager Arne Slot faces a potential setback as midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a doubt after picking up a knock in the recent clash against Burnley. With Curtis Jones also sidelined, the Reds’ midfield options are limited. On a positive note, the anticipated return of Jeremie Frimpong at right-back could provide flexibility, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to operate in his preferred central midfield role, bolstering Liverpool’s creativity and balance.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone faces multiple injury concerns ahead of the trip to Anfield. Julian Alvarez was forced off with a knee injury in their recent La Liga clash, while David Hancko and Robin Le Normand left the field with ankle and back issues, respectively. Additionally, goalscorer Gonzalez was substituted due to cramp. These absences could affect Atletico’s defensive and attacking balance as they prepare for a challenging encounter against Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid starting 11 (probable)

Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
 
Atletico Madrid starting 11 (probable): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Clément Lenglet, Robin Le Normand, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Nicolás González; Julián Álvarez, Antoine Griezmann

UEFA Champions League 2025: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid be played? 
The UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be played on September 18.
 
What time will the UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid begin on September 18? 
The UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will start at 12:30 AM (IST) on September 18.
 
What will be the venue for the UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid? 
Anfield, Liverpool, England, will host the UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.
 
Where will the live telecast of the UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid be available in India? 
The live telecast of the UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid be available in India? 
The live streaming of the UCL 2025 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be available on the SonyLIV app.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

