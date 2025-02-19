Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Champions League playoffs: Matches on on Feb 19 night (India time)

UEFA Champions League playoffs: Matches on on Feb 19 night (India time)

Real Madrid and Manchester City, who will meet in a highly anticipated second-leg match on Wednesday, have come to expect progression into the round of 16. However, this year, with Manchester City's 1

UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the UEFA Champions League enters its final round of knockout matches, the stakes are higher than ever, with pride, titles, and substantial prize money on the line. Matches on February 19 including several former European champions, that will face elimination in the new knockout playoff round. Among these are Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSV Eindhoven, and Juventus.
 
The new format has led to an intense competition, where at least four former European champions will be knocked out before reaching the coveted round of 16. Real Madrid and Manchester City, who will meet in a highly anticipated second-leg match on Wednesday, have come to expect progression into the round of 16. However, this year, with Manchester City’s 11-year streak in danger, the pressure is on.
 
UCL matches today
 
UEFA Champions League playoff matches today (Feb 20, Indian time)
Match Date Match Aggregate Time (IST)
Wed, 19 Feb Real Madrid vs Man City 3 - 2 01:30:00
Wed, 19 Feb PSG vs Brest 3 - 0 01:30:00
Wed, 19 Feb PSV vs Juventus 1 - 2 01:30:00
 
Guardiola's Remarkable Streak in Jeopardy
 
Pep Guardiola, one of the most successful managers in modern football, has never failed to take his team to the round of 16 in his 16 seasons as a coach, spanning his time at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City. The round of 16 offers teams 11 million euros ($11.5 million) in prize money, and that figure is only a small portion of the total 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) prize pool distributed among 36 teams. For clubs like Mbappé’s Paris Saint-Germain and Haaland’s Manchester City, the real prize lies deeper into the competition.
 
The Champions League Business End Begins

Also Read

Champions League: Who will Bayern Munich or Celtic face in Round of 16?

Bayern Munich vs Celtic Champions League playoff live time and streaming

Champions League 2025 highlights: Harry Kane lifts Bayern to beat Celtic

Vinicius Jr. surpasses Neymar for incredible UCL feat after win vs City

Champions League 2025: Celtic vs Bayern Munich live match time, streaming

 
The new format has resulted in 152 games, a 21% increase over the previous format, just to reach this point. With 37 games left until the May 31 final in Munich, the real business of the Champions League starts now.
 
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: A Thrilling Clash
 
Real Madrid and Manchester City are no strangers to high-stakes Champions League encounters. Last year, the quarterfinals saw an electric 3-3 draw, followed by a dramatic 3-1 extra-time win for Madrid in the semifinals of 2022. Their first meeting in Madrid in 2012 was another late comeback by Madrid, who triumphed 3-2. These clashes reflect the intense rivalry between the two clubs, with both teams seeking to advance to the round of 16, a stage that City has reached for 11 consecutive seasons.
 
Juventus' crucial encounter
 
Juventus travels to Eindhoven with a 2-1 lead over PSV and would look forward to keep their Champions League hopes alive in Netherlands.
 
The Dominance of Western Europe’s Elite Clubs
 
The Champions League continues to be dominated by clubs from Western Europe’s wealthiest leagues. No team from Eastern Europe has qualified for the knockout stage, and Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb fell short by goal difference behind Club Brugge. The top eight teams already in the round of 16 are from the highest-ranked countries in UEFA’s coefficient rankings: England, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France. Countries like the Netherlands and Portugal also remain competitive, while Scotland is likely to see Celtic eliminated by Bayern Munich.
 
Champions League Round of 16 Draw: What to Expect
 
The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Friday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The eight playoff winners, unseeded, will face the seeded teams based on their league-phase standings. The first-leg games will be held on March 4-5, with the return legs scheduled a week later. For the first time, there will be no separate draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals, as the tennis-style seeded bracket will determine matchups through to the final.
 
Liverpool and Barcelona are set to play against the winners of the PSG-Benfica playoff. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s playoff match against Manchester City will see the winner face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.
 
As the Champions League enters its most thrilling phase, each match promises drama, and only the best will advance to the next stage in the race for glory.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Injury blow for Man United as Amad Diallo is ruled out for several weeks

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League live time and streaming

Fifa staffer reportedly arrested in Miami in alleged underage sex case

Goodison Park prepares to host EVE vs LIV derby for one final time

Saint-Etienne fans banned from French league game at rivals Marseille

Topics :Uefa Champions LeaguefootballReal MadridManchester City

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story