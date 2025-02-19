UEFA Champions League playoffs: Matches on on Feb 19 night (India time)

As the UEFA Champions League enters its final round of knockout matches, the stakes are higher than ever, with pride, titles, and substantial prize money on the line. Matches on February 19 including several former European champions, that will face elimination in the new knockout playoff round. Among these are Real Madrid, Manchester City, PSV Eindhoven, and Juventus.

The new format has led to an intense competition, where at least four former European champions will be knocked out before reaching the coveted round of 16. Real Madrid and Manchester City, who will meet in a highly anticipated second-leg match on Wednesday, have come to expect progression into the round of 16. However, this year, with Manchester City’s 11-year streak in danger, the pressure is on.

UCL matches today

UEFA Champions League playoff matches today (Feb 20, Indian time) Match Date Match Aggregate Time (IST) Wed, 19 Feb Real Madrid vs Man City 3 - 2 01:30:00 Wed, 19 Feb PSG vs Brest 3 - 0 01:30:00 Wed, 19 Feb PSV vs Juventus 1 - 2 01:30:00

Guardiola's Remarkable Streak in Jeopardy

Pep Guardiola, one of the most successful managers in modern football, has never failed to take his team to the round of 16 in his 16 seasons as a coach, spanning his time at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City. The round of 16 offers teams 11 million euros ($11.5 million) in prize money, and that figure is only a small portion of the total 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) prize pool distributed among 36 teams. For clubs like Mbappé’s Paris Saint-Germain and Haaland’s Manchester City, the real prize lies deeper into the competition.

The Champions League Business End Begins

The new format has resulted in 152 games, a 21% increase over the previous format, just to reach this point. With 37 games left until the May 31 final in Munich, the real business of the Champions League starts now.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: A Thrilling Clash

Real Madrid and Manchester City are no strangers to high-stakes Champions League encounters. Last year, the quarterfinals saw an electric 3-3 draw, followed by a dramatic 3-1 extra-time win for Madrid in the semifinals of 2022. Their first meeting in Madrid in 2012 was another late comeback by Madrid, who triumphed 3-2. These clashes reflect the intense rivalry between the two clubs, with both teams seeking to advance to the round of 16, a stage that City has reached for 11 consecutive seasons.

Juventus' crucial encounter

Juventus travels to Eindhoven with a 2-1 lead over PSV and would look forward to keep their Champions League hopes alive in Netherlands.

The Dominance of Western Europe’s Elite Clubs

The Champions League continues to be dominated by clubs from Western Europe’s wealthiest leagues. No team from Eastern Europe has qualified for the knockout stage, and Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb fell short by goal difference behind Club Brugge. The top eight teams already in the round of 16 are from the highest-ranked countries in UEFA’s coefficient rankings: England, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France. Countries like the Netherlands and Portugal also remain competitive, while Scotland is likely to see Celtic eliminated by Bayern Munich.

Champions League Round of 16 Draw: What to Expect

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Friday at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The eight playoff winners, unseeded, will face the seeded teams based on their league-phase standings. The first-leg games will be held on March 4-5, with the return legs scheduled a week later. For the first time, there will be no separate draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals, as the tennis-style seeded bracket will determine matchups through to the final.

Liverpool and Barcelona are set to play against the winners of the PSG-Benfica playoff. Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s playoff match against Manchester City will see the winner face either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.

As the Champions League enters its most thrilling phase, each match promises drama, and only the best will advance to the next stage in the race for glory.