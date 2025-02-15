Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League live time and streaming

Manchester City, coming off another disappointing result, will face Newcastle at the Etihad in a match that could significantly impact the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

City looked set to take a 2-1 advantage into the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, but they unexpectedly conceded twice late in the game, leaving them with a tough task ahead in Madrid.

City fans have become accustomed to such collapses this season, and their poor form in 2024/25 has them fighting for a Champions League spot rather than a fifth consecutive league title.

Currently in fifth place, City are level on points with Newcastle, who sit just behind them. With Chelsea only two points ahead but struggling, Saturday’s clash is crucial for both teams.

Newcastle, after a rough patch in the league, have seen their confidence rise thanks to back-to-back wins in domestic cup competitions, securing a spot in the Carabao Cup final and advancing to the FA Cup fifth round.

The Magpies will have the advantage of a week's rest before Saturday's match, but the challenge remains tough for the visitors, who haven't won at Manchester City in the Premier League since 2000.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City faced additional injury concerns midweek with both Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji being forced off during the game. It’s unlikely that either player will feature this weekend.

On a positive note, John Stones completed 90 minutes against Real Madrid and is expected to be in contention for another start alongside Ruben Dias. Nathan Ake's game time is being carefully managed due to ongoing injury issues this season.

Nico Gonzalez, who was an unused substitute after picking up a knock at Leyton Orient, is likely to see some playing time on Saturday. Meanwhile, Omar Marmoush is set to make a return to the starting lineup, though Guardiola also has the option of selecting Jeremy Doku.

Newcastle United Team news

Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman were both absent during last week's 3-2 FA Cup victory over Birmingham, with Dan Burn also forced off due to a groin problem.

However, manager Howe has confirmed that Gordon has recovered from his thigh injury and will be available for this weekend's match. Botman is not expected to be out for long but will miss Saturday's game. Positive updates have also been received about Burn, who is now considered a doubt for the trip to the Etihad.

Harvey Barnes continues to be sidelined for the visitors, and Joelinton is not expected to return until next month.

Key player battles to look out

Erling Haaland vs Dan Burn: Haaland is on a scoring spree in all competitions with a brace against Real Madrid in the UCL recently. Burn would have to be at his toes to tackle the goal poacher at the Etihad.

Ruben Dias vs Alexander Isak: Another goal poacher who has been doing well in the Premier League is Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker has made a habit of scoring in big games and could slip past Dias to get a surprise result for the visitors.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United starting 11:

Manchester City starting 11 (probable): Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Stones; Savinho, Foden, Gundogan, Marmoush; Haaland.

Newcastle United starting 11 (probable): Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Manchester City vs Newcaslte United Premier League live telecast and live streaming details

When will the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United be played?

The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be played on February 15 at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will Manchester City and Newcastle United begin in the Premier League?

Manchester City vs Newcastle United will begin at 8:30 PM IST in the Premier League.

Where will the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United be available in India?

The live telecast of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United clash will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United be available in India?

The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League clash will be available on the JioHotstar app.