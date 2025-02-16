Injury blow for Man United as Amad Diallo is ruled out for several weeks

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has sustained an ankle injury that will rule him out for a number of weeks, the club said Sunday.

Diallo picked up the injury during training this week.

Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season, he posted on X. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

I will come back stronger than ever!!" Diallo has been one of United's best players in a troubled season for the 20-time Premier League champion. He has scored nine goals including a late winner against Manchester City in December and an equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in January.

His injury leaves United coach Ruben Amorim short of attacking options after Marcus Rashford and Antony were loaned out in the January transfer window.