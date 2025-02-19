Champions League: Who will Bayern Munich or Celtic face in Round of 16?

With Bayern Munich expected to get past Celtic in the UEFA Champions League playoffs, they will be looking forward to another competitive clash when they advance to the Round of 16 stage in the competition. With the Champions League Round of 16 schedule set to be finalised on February 21, teams playing in the knockout playoffs do have an idea of who they could face in the round if they advance through.

How UCL Round of 16 draw works?

The clubs are paired based on their final positions at the conclusion of the league phase, forming four seeded pairs: teams in positions 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, and 7 and 8.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich vs Celtic Champions League playoff live time and streaming In the round of 16, each seeded pair is drawn to play against the winner of the knockout phase play-offs, with the placement of these teams decided by the outcome of the play-off draw.

The draw process involves four bowls, each containing the names of the seeded pairs based on their league rankings. The teams are drawn one by one and allocated positions on the bracket accordingly.

The draw begins with the teams ranked 7/8 and concludes with those ranked 1/2. A ball is drawn from the bowl containing the two teams ranked 7 and 8, and the first team drawn is assigned a spot on the silver side of the bracket. The second team from the same pair is then drawn and placed on the blue side of the bracket.

This same procedure is repeated for the remaining seeded pairs, ensuring each team is allocated a specific position in the bracket.

Typically, the teams with higher seedings play the return leg of the round of 16 at home.

Who will Bayern or Celtic play in the Champions League Round of 16?

If Bayern are to make through to the Round of 16 after getting past Celtic at home in the 2nd leg, they be facing either German champions Bayer Leverkusen or Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 tie.

The next round of the Champions League is going to be as exciting as the new format group stage has proved to be. With top European sides like Barcelona, Liverpool etc in the fray, it is going to take something special to lift the trophy this year.