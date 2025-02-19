Champions League 2025: Real Madrid vs Man City live match time, streaming

Real Madrid head into Wednesday's Champions League second-leg play-off with a 3-2 lead to defend, while Manchester City will look to pull off a dramatic comeback.

City seemed set to take a 2-1 advantage into the second leg, but a late collapse allowed Madrid to secure a 3-2 victory at the Etihad last week.

Pep Guardiola's side had periods of dominance in the first leg, but their usual vulnerabilities resurfaced. However, they enter the return fixture on the back of a dominant 4-0 win over Newcastle, inspired by Omar Marmoush, on Saturday.

While Madrid's Champions League resilience shone through once again in Manchester, they struggled domestically over the weekend. Carlo Ancelotti's team could only manage a 1-1 draw at Osasuna, where Jude Bellingham was sent off for allegedly insulting the referee.

Bellingham will be available for the crucial second leg against City as Madrid, the 15-time European champions, seek to secure their place in the round of 16.

Also Read

Real Madrid Team news

The hosts have seen key players return to fitness since the first leg, with Antonio Rudiger being the most notable player to rejoin Ancelotti's squad. The German defender has been sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a muscle injury but has returned to training ahead of Wednesday's match and is expected to start.

Lucas Vazquez is also available for selection, although the manager has confirmed that he will not be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game.

David Alaba is nearing a return to action, but Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal remain long-term absentees. Jude Bellingham's domestic suspension will not affect his eligibility for the Champions League.

Manchester City Team news

City will be without Manuel Akanji for several weeks due to the injury he picked up in the first leg, which forced him to leave the field at half-time. However, they have received several positive updates on the fitness of other players. Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake, and Ruben Dias have all returned to training after missing Saturday's victory over Newcastle.

Dias is likely to be reinstated into Guardiola's starting lineup, potentially partnering John Stones at centre-back.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva were both rested over the weekend and are in line for a return, while Omar Marmoush, who recently scored a hat-trick, is certain to start. Erling Haaland is also expected to be fit for the match, despite tweaking his knee on Saturday.

Key player battles to look out for

Erling Haaland vs Rudiger: One of the bext battles in today's time between a striker and defender as the duo will meet again in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu. So far, Rudiger has got the best of the Norwegian but having scored a couple against Real, the striker will relish the chance to get his name in the scoring sheet again.

Kylian Mbappe vs Rico Lewis: Youngster Rico Lewis did show impressive signs in the 1st leg and was able to win multiple duels against the speedster as well. Only time will tell whether he is able to stop the French forward tonight or not. ALSO READ: Champions League: Who will Bayern Munich or Celtic face in Round of 16? Youngster Rico Lewis did show impressive signs in the 1st leg and was able to win multiple duels against the speedster as well. Only time will tell whether he is able to stop the French forward tonight or not.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City starting 11

Manchester City playing 11 (probables): Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Savinho, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland.

Real Madrid playing 11 (probables): Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe.

UEFA Champions League playoff Real Madrid vs Manchester City 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details

When will the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid be played?

The 2nd leg of the UCL playoff between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on February 19.

What time will the UCL playoff between Real Madrid and Manchester City begin on February 19?

The UCL playoff between Real Madrid and Manchester City will start at 1:30 AM (Feb 20).

Where will the live telecast of the UCL playoff between Real Madrid and Manchester City be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL playoff between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL playoff between Real Madrid and Manchester City be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL playoff between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be available on the SonyLIV app.