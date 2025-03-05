UEFA Champions League Round of 16 live matches today and live streaming

After the first round of matches in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, the final batch of first-leg clashes are set to take place tonight in Europe’s premier club competition. The spotlight is on heavyweights PSG and Liverpool, who will face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Additionally, Bayern Munich and Barcelona will also be in action, with Bayern taking on Bayer Leverkusen and Barcelona facing Benfica. These matches are crucial, as an early advantage in the first leg can significantly boost a team’s confidence heading into the second leg. With so much at stake, both clubs will be looking to secure a vital win or at least an important away goal.

The Round of 16 is often where the competition gets intense, and tonight's matchups are sure to deliver plenty of drama as teams look to take one step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Date Time (IST) Match 05/03/25 23:15:00 Feyenoord vs Inter 05/03/25 01:30:00 Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen 05/03/25 01:30:00 Benfica vs Barcelona 05/03/25 01:30:00 PSG vs Liverpool Here are all the matches being played in UCL tonight:

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st leg matches live telecast and streaming details

When will the 2nd round of UCL Round of 16 matches be played?

The 2nd round of 1st leg UCL Round of 16 ties will be played on March 5.

What time will the 2nd round of 1st leg UCL Round of 16 ties begin on March 5?

The 2nd round of 1st leg UCL Round of 16 ties will start from 11:15 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 be available in India?

The live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 matches be available in India?

The live streaming of the UCL Round of 16 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app.