Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs NZ pitch report, Lahore Stadium's key stats

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown in the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as New Zealand takes on South Africa at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. On March 5, these two cricketing giants will battle it out for a coveted spot in the final, with everything on the line.
As anticipation builds, there has been much speculation about what the pitch at Lahore will offer. With both teams eager to reach the summit clash, they’ll be hoping for clear skies and a pitch that offers an exciting contest.
New Zealand enters this high-stakes encounter having finished second in Group A, while South Africa topped Group B. The winner of this fierce contest will face either Australia or India in the grand finale, where only one team will rise to claim the ICC Champions Trophy glory.
Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report:
The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is typically favored by batsmen, suggesting that a high-scoring match may be on the horizon. The team that wins the toss might choose to bat first, aiming to set a strong total in the opening innings. Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium key stats
|Record
|Player/Team
|Performance
|Opponent
|Year
|Highest team score
|Pakistan
|375/3
|Zimbabwe
|2015
|Lowest team score
|Pakistan
|75 all out
|Sri Lanka
|2009
|Highest individual score
|Ijaz Ahmed
|139* (84)
|India
|1997
|Best bowling figures
|Lance Klusner
|6/49
|Sri Lanka
|—
|Most runs at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs)
|Shoaib Malik
|1030 runs in 22 innings
|—
|—
|Most wickets at Gaddafi Stadium (ODIs)
|Wasim Akram
|23 wickets in 17 matches
|—
|—
|Highest ODI totals at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Result
|Match Date
|Pakistan
|375/3
|50
|7.5
|1
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|won
|26/05/15
|Sri Lanka
|357/9
|50
|7.14
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|25/06/08
|Australia
|356/5
|47.3
|1
|v England
|Lahore
|won
|22/02/25
|England
|351/8
|50
|1
|v Australia
|Lahore
|lost
|22/02/25
|Pakistan
|349/4
|49
|7.12
|2
|v Australia
|Lahore
|won
|31/03/22
|Australia
|348/8
|50
|6.96
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|31/03/22
|Zimbabwe
|334/5
|50
|6.68
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|26/05/15
|Bangladesh
|334/5
|50
|6.68
|1
|v Afghanistan
|Lahore
|won
|03/09/23
|New Zealand
|330/6
|50
|6.6
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|08/02/25
|England
|327/4
|50
|6.54
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|10/12/05
|Pakistan
|322/5
|50
|6.44
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|08/04/08
|Australia
|316/4
|48.5
|6.47
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|10/11/98
|Pakistan
|315/8
|50
|6.3
|1
|v Australia
|Lahore
|lost
|10/11/98
|Australia
|313/7
|50
|6.26
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|29/03/22
|South Africa
|311/9
|50
|6.22
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|won
|06/11/97
|Sri Lanka
|309/5
|50
|6.18
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|24/01/09
|New Zealand
|308/4
|48.4
|6.32
|2
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|won
|10/02/25
|Pakistan
|308/8
|50
|6.16
|1
|v Bangladesh
|Lahore
|won
|13/04/08
|South Africa
|304/6
|50
|6.08
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|lost
|10/02/25
|Bangladesh
|300/8
|50
|6
|1
|v U.A.E.
|Lahore
|won
|24/06/08
|South Africa
|297/5
|48.1
|6.16
|2
|v West Indies
|Lahore
|won
|03/11/97
|Pakistan
|297/4
|48.5
|6.08
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|won
|14/10/04
|Pakistan
|296/9
|50
|5.92
|1
|v Zimbabwe
|Lahore
|n/r
|31/05/15
|India
|294/5
|45
|6.53
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|21/03/04
|South Africa
|294/5
|50
|5.88
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|18/10/07
|West Indies
|293/8
|50
|5.86
|1
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|lost
|03/11/97
|Pakistan
|293/9
|50
|5.86
|1
|v India
|Lahore
|lost
|21/03/04
|India
|293/7
|50
|5.86
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|24/03/04
|Sri Lanka
|293/6
|50
|5.86
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|14/10/04
|India
|292/5
|47.4
|6.12
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|13/02/06
|Pakistan
|292/7
|48
|6.08
|2
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|29/11/03
|New Zealand
|291/5
|50
|5.82
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|29/11/03
|Sri Lanka
|291/8
|50
|5.82
|1
|v Afghanistan
|Lahore
|won
|05/09/23
|Sri Lanka
|290/9
|50
|5.8
|1
|v U.A.E.
|Lahore
|won
|26/06/08
|Afghanistan
|289
|37.4
|7.67
|2
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|lost
|05/09/23
|Pakistan
|288/8
|50
|5.76
|1
|v India
|Lahore
|lost
|13/02/06
|Sri Lanka
|287/7
|50
|5.74
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|16/10/04
|Pakistan
|285
|46.5
|6.08
|2
|v England
|Lahore
|lost
|10/12/05
|Bangladesh
|285/7
|50
|5.7
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|lost
|13/04/08
|Sri Lanka
|281/2
|40
|7.02
|2
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|05/11/97
|Pakistan
|281/5
|50
|5.62
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|06/03/96
|Pakistan
|281/6
|50
|5.62
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|01/12/03
|Pakistan
|280
|49.4
|5.63
|1
|v Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|lost
|05/11/97
|Pakistan
|278/5
|50
|5.56
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lahore
|won
|27/04/02
|Pakistan
|277/6
|50
|5.54
|1
|v South Africa
|Lahore
|won
|03/10/03
|South Africa
|271
|48
|5.64
|1
|v Pakistan
|Lahore
|won
|02/11/97