UEFA Europa League: Manchester United, Tottenham qualification scenarios

The UEFA Europa League's revamped format has brought plenty of excitement this season, delivering unforgettable moments and intense drama. As the inaugural league phase nears its conclusion, the final matchday promises to be one of the most thrilling nights in the competition's history. With all 36 teams gearing up for their final matches, the stakes are higher than ever.

Manchester United and Tottenham Secure Key Wins

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League 2024/25: When will the playoffs draw take place? Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have already ensured their places in the knockout play-offs with crucial victories. United defeated Rangers in their penultimate match, while Spurs triumphed over Hoffenheim. Despite these successes, the European campaigns of several other high-profile clubs remain uncertain as the final matchday approaches.

The Road to Qualification: Who’s In, Who’s Still Fighting

Several teams are on the brink of qualification, with a few still fighting for automatic spots or play-off positions.

Already Through: SS Lazio has secured its place in the next stage, while Eintracht Frankfurt, Athletic Club, and Manchester United are virtually through.

Battling for Top 8: Tottenham Hotspur, Anderlecht, FCSB, Galatasaray, FK Bodo/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Olympiacos, Rangers, AZ, and Union are all vying for the top 8 finish.

Fighting for Play-off Spots: Ajax, PAOK, Real Sociedad, FC Midtjylland, IF Elfsborg, AS Roma, Ferencvaros, Fenerbahce, and Besiktas are all battling to retain their place in the play-offs.

In Danger of Elimination: FC Porto, FC Twente, SC Braga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, and Maccabi Tel Aviv are not mathematically eliminated yet but face a tough fight to stay alive.

Top Clubs on the Edge of Qualification

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: List of qualified teams for knockout stages While Manchester United have almost secured a top-eight finish with 15 points from seven games, Tottenham is still in a precarious position. A crucial win against IF Elfsborg at home will likely guarantee Spurs a place in the knockout round, but with only a one-point advantage over Ajax, they are not entirely out of danger.

Ajax, Porto, and Other Big Names Fight for Survival

Ajax, a four-time European champion, will be hoping for a victory over Galatasaray to ensure their place in the knockout rounds. They currently sit in 16th place, just two points ahead of the elimination zone. The situation is tense for several traditional powerhouses, including FC Porto, who are on the brink of elimination, and Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and AS Roma, who are also not guaranteed a spot in the next stage.

As the final matchday looms, the drama is set to unfold, and only time will tell which clubs will secure their place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League.