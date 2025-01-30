Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UEFA Champions League 2024/25: When will the playoffs draw take place?

For teams finishing in 9th to 16th place, they will enter the knockout round play-offs, where they are seeded and face unseeded teams from 17th to 24th in a two-legged encounter.

UEFA Champions League 2024/25
UEFA Champions League 2024/25
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 12:39 PM IST
As the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season progresses, the league phase has brought excitement and drama, and now the competition is set to enter its revamped knockout rounds. The new format has added a fresh twist to the tournament, particularly with the introduction of knockout round play-offs for teams finishing 9th to 24th.
 
The top eight teams from the league phase have secured automatic passage into the last 16 as seeded teams, enjoying a significant advantage as they advance to the knockout stages. These clubs will be looking to capitalize on their favorable position as the competition intensifies.
 
Knockout Round Play-Offs: Seeding and Match Structure
 
For teams finishing in 9th to 16th place, they will enter the knockout round play-offs, where they are seeded and face unseeded teams from 17th to 24th in a two-legged encounter. The seeded teams will play the second leg at home, offering them an advantage in the second half of the tie.
 
The eight winners of these play-offs will join the seeded teams in the last 16. Once the play-offs are concluded, the eight seeded teams will face the eight winning teams, with the knockout round intensifying as teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals. 
UEFA Champions League 2024/25 playoffs draw
Play-off No. Team 1 Team 2
Play-off 1 Monaco or Brest Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica
Play-off 2 Sporting Lisbon or Club Brugge Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund
Play-off 3 Celtic or Manchester City Real Madrid or Bayern Munich
Play-off 4 Feyenoord or Juventus AC Milan or PSV Eindhoven
Play-off 5 Juventus or Feyenoord PSV Eindhoven or AC Milan
Play-off 6 Manchester or Celtic Bayern Munich or Real Madrid
Play-off 7 Club Brugge or Sporting Lisbon Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund
Play-off 8 Brest or Monaco Benfica or Paris Saint-Germain
 
When is the UEFA Champions League Knockout Round Draw?
 
The much-anticipated draw for the knockout round play-offs will take place at 6 am ET (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, January 31, at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The first legs of the play-offs will be held on February 11-12, while the second legs will follow on February 18-19. The stakes are high, as the tournament moves closer to the coveted final stages.
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

