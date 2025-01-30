UEFA Champions League 2024/25: When will the playoffs draw take place?

As the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season progresses, the league phase has brought excitement and drama, and now the competition is set to enter its revamped knockout rounds. The new format has added a fresh twist to the tournament, particularly with the introduction of knockout round play-offs for teams finishing 9th to 24th.
The top eight teams from the league phase have secured automatic passage into the last 16 as seeded teams, enjoying a significant advantage as they advance to the knockout stages. These clubs will be looking to capitalize on their favorable position as the competition intensifies.
Knockout Round Play-Offs: Seeding and Match Structure
For teams finishing in 9th to 16th place, they will enter the knockout round play-offs, where they are seeded and face unseeded teams from 17th to 24th in a two-legged encounter. The seeded teams will play the second leg at home, offering them an advantage in the second half of the tie.
The eight winners of these play-offs will join the seeded teams in the last 16. Once the play-offs are concluded, the eight seeded teams will face the eight winning teams, with the knockout round intensifying as teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.
|UEFA Champions League 2024/25 playoffs draw
|Play-off No.
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Play-off 1
|Monaco or Brest
|Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica
|Play-off 2
|Sporting Lisbon or Club Brugge
|Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund
|Play-off 3
|Celtic or Manchester City
|Real Madrid or Bayern Munich
|Play-off 4
|Feyenoord or Juventus
|AC Milan or PSV Eindhoven
|Play-off 5
|Juventus or Feyenoord
|PSV Eindhoven or AC Milan
|Play-off 6
|Manchester or Celtic
|Bayern Munich or Real Madrid
|Play-off 7
|Club Brugge or Sporting Lisbon
|Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund
|Play-off 8
|Brest or Monaco
|Benfica or Paris Saint-Germain
When is the UEFA Champions League Knockout Round Draw?
The much-anticipated draw for the knockout round play-offs will take place at 6 am ET (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, January 31, at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The first legs of the play-offs will be held on February 11-12, while the second legs will follow on February 18-19. The stakes are high, as the tournament moves closer to the coveted final stages.