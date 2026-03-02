Will Iran boycott 2026 FIFA World Cup in US? Here's what IFF president says

Iran’s participation in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States (US) is in doubt after the president of the Iranian Football Federation (IFF) said the team may not be able to travel to the host nation following escalating geopolitical tensions.

Federation chief Mehdi Taj admitted that recent developments have made it difficult to look forward to the tournament, raising the possibility of a boycott.

Why is Iran contemplating a World Cup boycott?

Iran’s potential absence from the tournament comes amid rising military tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel. Reports of missile strikes and retaliatory actions between the nations, and the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have escalated the geopolitical tension, casting uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the global sporting event.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, Taj indicated that the current circumstances have made it difficult for the national team to look ahead to the World Cup with certainty. While he stopped short of confirming a withdrawal, he suggested that participation could become unlikely if tensions continue.

How did Iran qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Iran secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the Asian qualifying campaign. The team confirmed qualification in March 2025 after a dramatic 2–2 draw with the Uzbekistan national football team.

Star striker Mehdi Taremi scored both goals in that match, including a late equaliser that sealed the point Iran needed to book their ticket to the tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

Iran’s schedule in the FIFA World Cup 2026

At the expanded 48-team tournament, Iran have been drawn in Group G alongside the Belgium national football team, the Egypt national football team and the New Zealand national football team.

Iran are scheduled to begin their campaign against New Zealand on June 15 in Los Angeles, before facing Belgium on June 22 and Egypt on June 27.

The FIFA World Cup in 2026 will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.