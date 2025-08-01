Home / Sports / Football News / West Ham's Lucas Paqueta free of spot-fixing blame after FA investigation

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta free of spot-fixing blame after FA investigation

The English Football Association confirmed Thursday that an independent panel had found the charges unproven

West Ham forward Lucas Paqueta
West Ham forward Lucas Paqueta
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
West Ham forward Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of alleged spot-fixing after being accused of deliberately receiving yellow cards to influence betting markets.

The English Football Association confirmed Thursday that an independent panel had found the charges unproven.

Lucas Paqueta denied the charges against him, and the Regulatory Commission found them to be not proven following a hearing, the FA said in a statement.

The ruling brings to an end a long-running case against the Brazil international, who was charged in May 2024.

The FA had claimed the 27-year-old Paqueta intentionally sought to be booked in four separate games against Leicester, Aston Villa, Leeds and Bournemouth between November 2022 and August 2023 in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.

Blackstone Chambers, representing Paqueta, said it was understood to be the longest case in FA history.

Paqueta was charged with breaches of FA Rule E5 related to integrity of matches and competitions.

The rule sates a participant shall not, directly or indirectly, seek to influence for an improper purpose the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition.

The panel did uphold two charges against Paqueta for failing to answer questions and provide information to the FA's investigation. The governing body said it would determine an appropriate sanction at the earliest opportunity.

Full reasons for the verdict have not yet been published.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :English Premier LeagueFootball News

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

