Tottenham vs Manchester United Europa League final LIVE SCORE: Action to begin at 12:30 AM IST

Despite a turbulent Premier League campaign, Tottenham Hotspur still have a chance to end the 2024-25 season on a high by securing a long-awaited major trophy—their first in 17 years as they take on Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final tonight at the San Memes in Bilbao.
Spurs have previously won the UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League, in 1972 and 1984. A win in Spain would see them lift Europe's second-tier title for a third time, making them only the second English side after Liverpool to achieve that feat.
Often criticized in recent months, Postecoglou—who is making history as the first Australian to coach in a major European final—once claimed he always wins silverware in his second season at any club. Spurs now have the chance to turn that into reality.
The North London side booked their place in the final with a commanding 5-1 aggregate win over Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt, with Dominic Solanke scoring in both semi-final legs. Prior to that, they knocked out AZ Alkmaar and Eintracht Frankfurt after finishing fourth in the league phase, just one point behind Manchester United. Tottenham have now won nine of their 14 Europa League matches this season.
Manchester United enter this crucial showdown without a win in their last six encounters against Tottenham across all competitions.
The only prior European meeting between the two sides took place in the 1963-64 Cup Winners’ Cup, where United advanced to the quarter-finals with a narrow 4-3 aggregate win.
As Tottenham aim to capture their first European title since 1984, United will be looking to replicate their 2017 Europa League success, when they overcame a youthful Ajax team that included current players Andre Onana and Matthijs de Ligt.
Tottenham Hotspur starting 11: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Son.
Manchester United starting 11: Onana, Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof, Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund TOT vs MUN Europa League final live telecast: The live telecast of the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Tottenham vs Man United Europa League final live streaming: The live streaming of the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the SonyLIV app.
11:11 PM
Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE UPDATES: Amorim's Reds eyeing unbeaten campaign!
Ruben Amorim's Manchester United could finish their Europa League season undefeated on the night on their way to lifting the trophy. This would be a brilliant achievement for the Reds if they get the win tonight.
11:05 PM
Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE UPDATES: All English final tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Mandhester United in Bilbao. Both teams have a chance to save their season with a trophy and a ticket to the Champions League next season. Action begins at 12:30 AM IST.
