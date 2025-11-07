Who is Abneet Bharti? The new Indian football player of Nepalese origin

ALSO READ: Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie winger set to represent India in football In a significant development for Indian football, 27-year-old defender Abneet Bharti has been included in the national team training camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on November 18. Born in Kathmandu, Nepal, Bharti has travelled a long way — both geographically and professionally — to reach this point. Now holding an Indian passport, the centre-back has had an unconventional career across Asia, Europe, and South America and will now look to make an impact in India’s defensive setup.

Early life

Abneet Bharti was born in Kathmandu, Nepal, and spent most of his formative years abroad, including in Nigeria and Italy, where he was exposed to different footballing environments. His family later moved to India, where Bharti attended BGS International Public School in Delhi and played for Shastri FC in the Delhi Senior Division League.

He was soon identified as a promising young defender and was invited to attend an Indian U-16 national camp in 2015. Bharti’s early experiences in both India and overseas academies shaped his game awareness and gave him the adaptability that would later define his career across multiple football systems. Abneet Bharti’s football career Bharti’s professional journey has been atypical and global. He began his youth career at Geylang International in Singapore before moving to Spain to join the youth setup of Real Valladolid. His first professional contract came in 2015 when he signed with Polish club Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała, making him one of the youngest South Asian defenders to play in Europe.

Over the years, he also played in Portugal for Sintrense, trained in Argentina and Mexico, and had brief stints in the Czech Republic. As of 2025, Bharti plays in Bolivia’s top division with Academia del Balompié Boliviano. His extensive exposure to different footballing cultures and tactical systems has helped him evolve into a modern, ball-playing defender. ISL days with Kerala Blasters Abneet Bharti joined Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League in 2019. Although his time with the Blasters was short and he did not make a major impact in terms of appearances, the stint was significant in connecting him to the Indian football structure. It also marked the first instance of him entering the domestic professional circuit in India after years abroad.

His spell with the Blasters helped him understand the tempo and physical demands of Indian football. The ISL experience also reintroduced him to Indian fans and officials, eventually leading to renewed attention from the AIFF as they explored players of Indian origin with professional backgrounds overseas. Why did the AIFF sign Abneet Bharti for the Indian squad? The AIFF’s decision to include Abneet Bharti in the national camp was driven by his Indian citizenship and global professional experience. Despite being born in Nepal, Bharti holds an Indian passport, making him eligible to represent India at the international level. With India looking to rebuild its defence and expand the player pool, Bharti’s versatility and overseas exposure made him a logical addition.