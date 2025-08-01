Save the date! Messi to visit India for an event at Wankhede on Dec 14

In a major boost for Indian football fans, especially in Mumbai, global football legend Lionel Messi is all set to visit the iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14 for a special event. Known as one of the greatest footballers in history, Messi's upcoming appearance will mark a landmark moment at a venue primarily celebrated for its cricketing heritage, including India’s unforgettable 2011 Cricket World Cup win.
A source within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed that the organizers, Wizcraft, have received the green light to host a ticketed event featuring the football icon. "Yes, permission has been granted by the Apex Council after a formal request was submitted. Some well-known Indian cricketers are also likely to attend," the official told Times of India.
Messi’s India visit, scheduled between December 13 and 15, will span three major cities, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, as part of a celebratory tour highlighting his legendary career and contributions to the sport. In Kolkata, Messi will be honored at Eden Gardens, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expected to be present at the felicitation ceremony.
During his stay in Kolkata, Messi will also lead a youth football workshop and inaugurate a football clinic. A special seven-a-side competition titled the "GOAT CUP" will be held in his name at the Eden Gardens, adding to the festivities.
Meanwhile, Kerala is preparing to welcome Messi and the Argentina national football team later this year. Kerala’s Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, confirmed that Messi will lead Argentina in a friendly match at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium in either October or November. The match will be backed by the state government, which has pledged full support and hospitality.
This marks Messi’s second visit to India. His first appearance was back in September 2011, when he played in a friendly fixture against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Now 38 and playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi is in the final stages of an illustrious footballing journey.