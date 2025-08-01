Friday, August 01, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Save the date! Messi to visit India for an event at Wankhede on Dec 14

Save the date! Messi to visit India for an event at Wankhede on Dec 14

A source within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed that the organizers, Wizcraft, have received the green light to host a ticketed event featuring the football icon.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major boost for Indian football fans, especially in Mumbai, global football legend Lionel Messi is all set to visit the iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14 for a special event. Known as one of the greatest footballers in history, Messi's upcoming appearance will mark a landmark moment at a venue primarily celebrated for its cricketing heritage, including India’s unforgettable 2011 Cricket World Cup win. 
 
A source within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed that the organizers, Wizcraft, have received the green light to host a ticketed event featuring the football icon. "Yes, permission has been granted by the Apex Council after a formal request was submitted. Some well-known Indian cricketers are also likely to attend," the official told Times of India. 
 
 
"Yes, Messi is set to visit the Wankhede Stadium for an event on December 14. The organisers of the event (Wizcraft) have sought permission for the event, which will be ticketed. Their request was discussed by the Mumbai Cricket Association's Apex Council in a meeting recently and the permission was granted," a reliable source in the MCA told TOI on Friday. "A couple of superstar cricketers may also attend the event," he added.  Messi to visit three cities during India visit
 
Messi’s India visit, scheduled between December 13 and 15, will span three major cities, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, as part of a celebratory tour highlighting his legendary career and contributions to the sport. In Kolkata, Messi will be honored at Eden Gardens, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expected to be present at the felicitation ceremony.

Also Read

Lionel Messi

Messi's last-second assist helps Inter Miami edge Atlas 2-1 in Leagues Cup

David Beckham and Lionel Messi

How Beckham and Messi have together helped MLS evolve into a bigger brand

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi surpasses Ronaldo in non-penalty goals with historic milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Why Cristiano Ronaldo would want Messi to join Saudi League in the summer?

Lionel Messi, Messi

Lionel Messi sets MLS record with 4th straight multi-goal match for him

 
During his stay in Kolkata, Messi will also lead a youth football workshop and inaugurate a football clinic. A special seven-a-side competition titled the "GOAT CUP" will be held in his name at the Eden Gardens, adding to the festivities.    Messi to play alongside Virat Kohli, Dhoni?  Reports suggest that Lionel Messi might take part in a light-hearted cricket match during his visit to India, possibly going up against some of the country’s most celebrated cricketers, including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The idea of the football icon stepping onto the cricket pitch has generated a wave of excitement among fans, as it would mark a rare and memorable crossover between two of the world’s most loved sports.  If it happens, the event would bring together football and cricket fans alike, making for a truly unique spectacle that blends star power, entertainment, and sporting fun.  Messi's Kerala visit yet to be confirmed
 
Meanwhile, Kerala is preparing to welcome Messi and the Argentina national football team later this year. Kerala’s Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, confirmed that Messi will lead Argentina in a friendly match at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium in either October or November. The match will be backed by the state government, which has pledged full support and hospitality.
 
This marks Messi’s second visit to India. His first appearance was back in September 2011, when he played in a friendly fixture against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Now 38 and playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi is in the final stages of an illustrious footballing journey.

More From This Section

West Ham forward Lucas Paqueta

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta free of spot-fixing blame after FA investigation

Carles Perez

Dog bite injury prevents ex-Barca player from taking field in Greece

PSG vs ARS

UCL winners PSG fined for fan misconduct, 'UEFA mafia' flag at final

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich optimistic Musiala returns before end 2025 after leg fracture

Kyle Walker

Premier League: What motivated Walker to choose newly promoted Burnley?

Topics : Football News lionel messi Wankhede Stadium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon