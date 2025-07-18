Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG-W vs IND-W ODIs: Rawal fined; England penalised for slow over-rate

ENG-W vs IND-W ODIs: Rawal fined; England penalised for slow over-rate

One demerit point has also been added to Rawal's disciplinary record. This marks her first offence within a 24-month period

Pratika Rawal

Pratika Rawal, opening batter of India women's team. Photo: @BCCI

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

India opener Pratika Rawal has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first women’s ODI against England in Southampton on Wednesday.
 
Rawal was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).”
 
One demerit point has also been added to Rawal’s disciplinary record. This marks her first offence within a 24-month period.
 
 
The charge relates to two separate incidents involving avoidable contact. In the 18th over, Rawal made unnecessary physical contact with England bowler Lauren Filer while attempting a run. In the following over, after her dismissal, she again made contact with bowler Sophie Ecclestone while returning to the pavilion. 

Meanwhile, the England women’s team were fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the same match. They were ruled to be one over short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into account.
 
The penalty was imposed in line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which addresses minimum over-rate offences. The regulation stipulates a five per cent fine for each over short of the target.
 
Both Rawal and England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted to the respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Sarah Bartlett of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, formal hearings were not required.
 
On-field umpires Sue Redfern and Jacquline Williams, third umpire Anna Harris, and fourth umpire Rob White laid the charges.
 
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.
 
ICC's demerit point rule
  • Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period are converted into suspension points, leading to a ban. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first. Demerit points remain on a player’s disciplinary record for 24 months before being expunged.

India Women vs England Women

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

