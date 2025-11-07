Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie winger set to represent India in football

ALSO READ: AIFF's new policy for players; why PIO and OCI don't play for India In one of the most unprecedented moves in the history of Indian sport, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday announced that two players of foreign origin will join the Indian national team setup on a permanent basis. Both have renounced their previous citizenships and are now Indian citizens. One of them is former Australian winger Ryan Williams, who entered Indian football through Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. His eligibility for Indian citizenship comes from his mother, born into an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai, and his maternal grandfather, who represented Bombay in the Santosh Trophy in the 1950s.

Early life Ryan Dale Williams was born on 28 October 1993 in Subiaco, a suburb of Perth, Western Australia. His mother, Audrey, belongs to an Anglo-Indian family originally from Mumbai, and his maternal grandfather, Lincoln Grostate, played for Bombay in the Santosh Trophy during the 1950s. His father is from Kent, England, giving Williams a multicultural upbringing. He grew up in Perth alongside his twin brother, Aryn Williams, who would also go on to pursue a professional football career. While Ryan’s football journey began in Australia, his Indian roots have now paved the way for him to represent the country at the international level.

Football career Williams started his youth career with ECU Joondalup before moving to England, joining Portsmouth FC’s academy. He made his professional debut for Portsmouth in the 2011–12 season before being signed by Fulham FC. Over the years, he played for multiple English clubs, including Oxford United, Barnsley, Rotherham United and Portsmouth again. In 2021, he signed with Oxford United for a second stint before moving back to Australia to play for Perth Glory in the A-League during the 2022–23 season. Internationally, Williams represented Australia’s U-20 and U-23 teams and made a senior appearance in 2019, coming on as a substitute during a friendly against South Korea. His club and international experience across continents makes him one of the most seasoned professionals to join Indian football.

Time in ISL In July 2023, Williams signed for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), marking his entry into Indian club football. He quickly became a key part of the team’s attack, known for his pace and work rate on the wings. Over the last three seasons, he has made consistent contributions for the club, helping them maintain a competitive presence in the league. In the summer of 2025, Williams signed a contract extension with Bengaluru FC, confirming his long-term commitment to Indian football. His exposure to the Indian football ecosystem made the transition to the national team setup smoother once his citizenship formalities began.

What AIFF said about Williams joining the Indian team (squad) The AIFF confirmed that Ryan Williams has been called up for the national camp in Bengaluru ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on November 18. The federation clarified that Williams has completed all requirements related to citizenship conversion and now awaits final clearance to represent India officially. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey acknowledged that the process began after a discussion with Sunil Chhetri, who first mentioned Williams’s interest in playing for India. The inclusion of Williams, alongside centre-back Abneet Bharti, is part of the AIFF’s new initiative to scout Indian passport holders and players of Indian heritage across the world to expand the national talent pool.