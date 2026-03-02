Will Iran boycott 2026 FIFA World Cup in US? Here's what IFF president says

Iran’s participation in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States (US) is in doubt after the president of the Iranian Football Federation (IFF) said the team may not be able to travel to the host nation following escalating geopolitical tensions.

Federation chief Mehdi Taj admitted that recent developments have made it difficult to look forward to the tournament, raising the possibility of a boycott.

Why is Iran contemplating a World Cup boycott?

Iran’s potential absence from the tournament comes amid rising military tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel. Reports of missile strikes and retaliatory actions between the nations, and the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have escalated the geopolitical tension, casting uncertainty over Iran’s participation in the global sporting event.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, Taj indicated that the current circumstances have made it difficult for the national team to look ahead to the World Cup with certainty. While he stopped short of confirming a withdrawal, he suggested that participation could become unlikely if tensions continue. ALSO READ: AFC delays West Region Champions League matches after attacks on Iran Another complicating factor is that all of Iran’s group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in the US. How did Iran qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026? Iran secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the Asian qualifying campaign. The team confirmed qualification in March 2025 after a dramatic 2–2 draw with the Uzbekistan national football team.