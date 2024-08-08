Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Yarraji fails to qualify for 100m hurdles SF, finishes 4th in her repechage

The first Indian to compete in the 100m hurdles in the Olympics, the debutant produced another below-par show as she clocked 13.17s in her repechage heat to finish 16th overall.

Jyothi Yarraji
Jyothi Yarraji smashed the women's 100m hurdle national record for the second time in less than two weeks while winning the event at the Loughborough International Athletics Meet in the UK. (Photo: Twitter/@SportsIndia3)
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
National record holder Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the semifinals of women's 100m hurdle after finishing fourth in her repechage heat at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

The first Indian to compete in the 100m hurdles in the Olympics, the debutant produced another below-par show as she clocked 13.17s in her repechage heat to finish 16th overall out of 40 total runners.

It was well below the 24-year-old's national record of 12.78s and even worse than the 13.16s she clocked in her heats on Wednesday.

The top two in each repechage heat advanced to the semifinals.

South Africa's Marioune Fourie (12.79s) and Dutch athlete Maayke Tjin-A-Lim (12.87s) advanced to the semifinals from Heat 1.


Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympics

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

