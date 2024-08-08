Yarraji fails to qualify for 100m hurdles SF, finishes 4th in her repechage

National record holder Jyothi Yarraji failed to make the semifinals of women's 100m hurdle after finishing fourth in her repechage heat at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

The first Indian to compete in the 100m hurdles in the Olympics, the debutant produced another below-par show as she clocked 13.17s in her repechage heat to finish 16th overall out of 40 total runners.

It was well below the 24-year-old's national record of 12.78s and even worse than the 13.16s she clocked in her heats on Wednesday.

The top two in each repechage heat advanced to the semifinals.