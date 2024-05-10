Home / Sports / Olympics / News / India athletes will get sports-specific help from support staff: IOA chief

India athletes will get sports-specific help from support staff: IOA chief

The Chateauroux Shooting Centre is about two hours outside Paris, while the Le Golf National is an hour's drive from the Olympic hub

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PT Usha at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Elaborating on the need for a robust support system, Usha said Indian athletes have evolved tremendously over the years and they needed a good support system for achieving peak performance.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IOA president PT Usha on Friday assured Olympic-bound athletes of best possible assistance in Paris, saying sports-specific support staff would be housed closer to the Games Village in order to be able to provide help without wastage of time.

Usha, who returned to India after finalising the arrangements of Indian athletes and support staff in Paris, said the IOA had also ensured that shooters and golfers stay closer to their respective event venues.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Chateauroux Shooting Centre is about two hours outside Paris, while the Le Golf National is an hour's drive from the Olympic hub.

"We have been able to secure accommodation for a number of sports-specific support staff a short distance away from the Athletes' Village. We want to ensure no athletes are devoid of their support system and hence we have booked apartments in the vicinity," said Usha in a statement.

"We have ensured that our shooters and golfers stay close to their respective venues," she added.

Elaborating on the need for a robust support system, Usha said Indian athletes have evolved tremendously over the years and they needed a good support system for achieving peak performance.

"As an athlete and coach myself, I have seen the evolution of the support system for our athletes. They have become very professional in the approach to training and competition. I believe it is our duly to ensure that (they) have similar, if not better, support during the Olympic Games. It is for this reason that we will have apartments for the support staff," she said.

She also said that the support team would be under the control of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, a leading sports medicine and orthopaedic expert in the country.

The IOA delegation had also visited the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne.

Also Read

IOA CEO appointment: 12 EC members allege President Usha "exerted pressure"

Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

IOA to conduct seminar with Nada for athletes prior to Paris Olympics 2024

Chhath Puja 2023 Parana Day: Here's everything about Usha Arghya rituals

IOA appoints Raghuram lyer as its CEO after meticulous selection process

Gymnast Simone Biles wants to turn her post-Olympic tour into celebration

Too many functions comes in way of training ,competing in India: Chopra

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, will Schengen visa woes ease?

Chopra to start Olympic buildup at Diamond league along with Kishore Jena

OMEGA ropes in Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as sporting ambassador

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sportsIndian Olympic Association

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story