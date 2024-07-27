Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympic organisers apologise for calling South Korean athletes North Korean

Olympic organisers apologise for calling South Korean athletes North Korean

South Korean Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism Vice Minister Jang Mi Ran requested a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach over the incident, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024
It said the ministry also asked South Korea's Foreign Ministry to file a strong government-level complaint with the French government | (Photo: PTI)
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 4:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Olympic Games organisers said they deeply apologise for introducing South Korea's athletes as North Korea during the opening ceremony in Paris.

As the South Korean athletes waved their nation's flag on a boat floating down the Seine River Friday evening, they were announced in both French and English as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. South Korea is the Republic of Korea.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

We deeply apologise for the mistake that occurred when introducing the Korean team during the opening ceremony broadcast, the International Olympic Committee said in a post on X in Korean.

The South Korean Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism Vice Minister Jang Mi Ran requested a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach over the incident, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

It said the ministry also asked South Korea's Foreign Ministry to file a strong government-level complaint with the French government.

The statement said South Korea's Olympic committee separately asked the organisers of the Paris Games to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

More From This Section

Paris Olympics 2024 declared open after Parade of Nations on Seine river

Paris Olympics 2024: India's rifle shooters in medal contention on July 27

Chinese-Chilean TT player set to make Olympics debut at 58 in Paris

Taliban escapee turns break-dancer at Paris Olympics after 3 years

Arson, malicious attacks disrupt train lines in France ahead of Olympics

The Korean peninsula has been bitterly divided into South Korea and North Korea since the end of World War II in 1945.

The blue sign on the boat carrying the South Korean athletes did show the correct name.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: China wins first Gold medal; Bopanna in action soon

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on July 27, live time (IST), streaming

Indian shooters eliminated in qualification of 10m air rifle mixed event

44-year-old Rohan Bopanna is the oldest Indian athlete in Paris Olympics

Canada women's football coach suspended over drone scandal in Paris

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympicsOlympic Games

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story