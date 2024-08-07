Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable steeplechase medal match time (IST), streaming

Avinash Sable, India’s ace steeplechase runner, will compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final on Day 12 of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sable secured his spot in the final by finishing fifth in his heat during the qualification round with an official time of 8 minutes 15.43 seconds. Currently ranked 15th in the world, Sable will face tough competition from world number 1 Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, number 2 Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, and world number 3 Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya, along with 12 other competitors in the final.

Sable is currently in one of the best phases of his career, having recorded a personal best of 8:09.91 this season. He also won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, proving that he is a strong contender for a podium finish at the Paris Olympics.

