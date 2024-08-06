Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Olympics 2024 Hockey SF: India vs Germany live timings, streaming today

Olympics 2024 Hockey SF: India vs Germany live timings, streaming today

India vs Germany head-to-head: In the last five meetings, India have won against the Germans. IND vs GER hockey semifinal match will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST today.

India vs Germay Hockey Olympics semifinal 2024: All you need to know
India vs Germay Hockey Olympics semifinal 2024: All you need to know
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India men's hockey team will take the field today with a hope to better the bronze that it claimed in the Tokyo edition, when Harmanpreet Singh's side takes on reigning world champions Germany in the Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal at 10:30 PM IST. India won last of their eight Olympic gold medals way back in the 1980 Moscow Games. Paris provides them a great opportunity to make history.

A semifinal win will ensure a silver for India, which they last won in the 1960 Rome edition. The Indians displayed a tenacious performance against Britain in the quarterfinal at the iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


India vs Germany head-to-head (overall) in hockey

More From This Section

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Jena in action, Neeraj at 3:40 PM; IND-CHN TT match begins

Olympics 2024: When will Neeraj Chopra be in action? Date, time, streaming

Olympics: Kishore Jena opens up on Neeraj Chopra, rivalry with Pak's Nadeem

Govt & federations have done whatever they can: Padukone on shuttlers show

Michael Phelps calls for a lifetime ban for anyone who's caught doping


Matches Played 103
India Won 23
Germany Won 53
Matches Drawn 27
Biggest Germany Win 7-1 at 1976 Montreal Olympics
Biggest India Win 8-1 at 1936 Berlin Olympics
Goals Scored by India 165
Goals Scored by Germany 222

India vs Germany head-to-head in Olympics

  • Total Matches played: 12
  • India won: 5
  • Germany won: 4
  • Drawn: 3

India vs Germany head-to-head in last five meetings

  • India 2-3 Germany - June 8, 2024
  • India 3-0 Germany - June 1, 2024
  • India 6-3 Germany - March 13, 2023
  • India 3-2 Germany - March 10, 2023
  • India 3-1 Germany - April 15, 2022

India squad for Paris Olympics 2024

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

India vs Germany semifinal live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast


When India vs Germany semifinal match in men's hockey at Paris Olympics?

In the Men's hockey semifinal, the India vs Germany match will take place on August 6, Tuesday.

At what time India vs Germany semifinal hockey match begin during the Paris Olympics 2024?

India vs Germany hockey match will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST today.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs GER hockey SF match at the Paris Olympics 2024?

The live telecast of the India vs Germany hockey semifinal match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary while Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Germany semifinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs GER hockey match in multiple languages.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics 2024: Rohidas to miss IND vs GER SF after India's appeal rejected

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 6, live time (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey semifinal full schedule, live timings streaming

Explained: Red card in Hockey; will Rohidas play Olympics 2024 SF vs GER?

Olympics: Sreejesh's masterclass takes India to consecutive semifinals

Topics :Indian Hockey Team2024 OlympicsGermany Hockey Team

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story