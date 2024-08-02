Olympics: 60-year-old trap shooter vows to carry on till LA28 Games

For 60-year-old Venezuelan trap shooter Leonel Martinez, age is just a number. He is back at the Olympics after 40 long years and is not ready to walk into the sunset just yet. Martinez finished 28th in men's trap competition of the Paris Games, missing only nine of his 125 shots. It was his second Games appearance after the Los Angeles Olympics back in 1984. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The next edition of the mega event will be staged in Los Angeles and Martinez says it is only fitting he finishes from where he started four decades ago.

"I have a light inside guiding me towards Los Angeles 2028. That is the future for me. The work for that starts right now. I will be working with my body and with my mind. This sport is 90 per cent mental," said Martinez, who is not a firm believer in sports science.

"I go to the gym every day; I keep my body moving. I don't believe in the medical science that says at 40 or 50 years old, you should not do certain things any more. That may be true for people who believe it, but for me, age is just a number."



Only Japanese dressage rider, Hoketsu Hiroshi, has had a longer gap between two Games -- 44 years from his debut at Tokyo 1964 to his comeback at Beijing 2008 as a 67-year-old.

Hiroshi went on to compete in London Olympics four years later in his 70s.

Martinez appeared in Los Angeles 1984 as a 20-year-old but soon after, he ended up being away from the sport for about 15 years. He set up a business of medical supplies before getting busy with other aspects of life.

It was only after watching the 2011 Pan American Games as a spectator that the fire to compete burned in his belly again.

"My motivation is definitely passion. It didn't take much strength to try to come back. When there's something you're passionate about, something that drives your existence, it's easy," he said.

"I wanted to come out of retirement and experience again what I'm experiencing now. That adrenaline that you still feel, it comes back in a second. That's what sport is all about."



Would he be able to keep himself mentally and physically fit for Los Angeles 2028?



"You have to put your mind to something if you want to accomplish it. I am very sure I am going to work for the next four years to be ready for the next Olympic Games," added the age-defying Martinez, setting an ambitious target for himself.