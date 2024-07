Olympics: India contingent full list, schedule date-wise (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally India's strong 117-member contingent aims to build on the country's best-ever performance of seven medals in the Tokyo Olympics when the medal events begin on July 27 at the Paris Olympics 2024. Badminton star PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal, set to feature in his fifth Olympics, will be India's flag-bearers at the Paris 2024 Parade of Nations.

India will compete in 16 sports during Paris 2024:

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Boxing

Equestrian

Golf

Hockey

Judo

Rowing

Sailing

Shooting

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Key Dates and India's performance in 2021 Olympics

July 27 to August 11: The Olympics will run from July 27 to August 11, with India aiming to surpass its previous tally of seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze) from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Shooting event schedule and medal hopefuls

India's first shot at a medal will be during the mixed team air rifle medal matches on July 27 at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux. Competing teams include Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal. Manu Bhaker will also compete in two individual pistol events and the 10m air pistol mixed team competition.

India's 21-member shooting contingent is the second-largest team sent by India for any sport at Paris 2024, marking the biggest shooting team in India's Olympic history. The shooting events will run until August 3, with daily medal opportunities.

Athletics India's schedule and medal hopefuls



A 29-member athletics team, led by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will be a significant part of the contingent. Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic and World champion, will compete in the men's javelin throw qualifiers on August 6, with the final on August 8.

Archery schedule and medal hopefuls



Archers Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will compete in the individual ranking rounds on July 25, making them the first Indians in action before the opening ceremony on July 26.

Badminton Schedule and Medal Hopefuls



PV Sindhu, aiming for her third Olympic medal, will compete in badminton events from July 27 to August 5. The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, currently ranked third in the world, are also strong medal prospects for India.



Full list of India's athletes at Paris Olympics 2024 Name of Athlete Discipline Athletics (27 +2) - Men Sarvesh Kushare Men's High Jump Suraj Panwar Marathon race walk mixed relay Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht Men's 20km Racewalk Kishore Jena, Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh Men's 4x400m Relay Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeplechase Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple Jump Jeswin Aldrin Men's Long Jump Athletics - Women Annu Rani Women's Javelin Throw Parul Chaudhary Women's 3000m Steeplechase, Women's 5000m Kiran Pahal Women's 400m, Women's 4x400m relay Jyothi Yarraji Women's 100m Hurdles Ankita Dhyani Women's 5000m Priyanka GoswamiWomen's 20km Racewalk, Marathon race walk mixed relay Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR Women's 4x400m relay Athletics reserves- Prachi, Mijo Chacko Kurian Athletics Women Annu Rani Women's Javelin Throw Parul Chaudhary Women's 3000m Steeplechase, Women's 5000m Kiran Pahal Women's 400m, Women's 4x400m relay Jyothi Yarraji Women's 100m Hurdles Ankita Dhyani Women's 5000m Priyanka Goswami Women's 20km Racewalk, Marathon race walk mixed relay Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR Women's 4x400m relay Athletics reserves- Prachi, Mijo Chacko Kurian Event: Archery (6) Men's Recurve Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav Women's Recurve Bhajan Kaur, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat Event Badminton (7) Men Athletes HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Singles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Doubles Women Athletes: PV Sindhu Singles Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto Doubles Event: Boxing (6) Men Athlets Nishant Dev 71kg Amit Panghal 51kg Women Athletes Nikhat Zareen 50kg Preeti Pawar 54kg Jaismine Lamboria 57kg Lovlina Borgohain 75kg Event: Equestrian (1) Anush Agarwalla Dressage Event Golf (4) Men Athletes - Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma - Women Athletes Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - Hockey (16 +3)-Men Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh - Men's hockey team reserves: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak - Event: Judo (1) Tulika Maan Women's +78kg Event: Rowing (1) Balraj Panwar Men's single scull Event Sailing (2)- Men Vishnu Saravanan Men's dinghy Women Nethra Kumanan Women's dinghy Shooting (21) -Men Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta 10m Air Rifle M Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale 50m Rifle 3 Positions M Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema 10m Air Pistol M Anish Bhanwal, Vijayveer Sidhu 25m RFP M Prithviraj Tondaiman Men's Trap Anantjeet Singh Naruka Men's Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team Women: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita 10m Air Rifle W Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil 50m Rifle 3 Positions W Rhythm Sangwan 10m Air Pistol W Manu Bhaker 10m Air Pistol W, 25m Pistol W Esha Singh 25m Pistol W Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singn Women's Trap Maheshwari Chauhan Women's Skeet, Skeet Mixed Team Raiza Dhillon Women's Skeet Event: Swimming (2) Srihari Nataraj Men's 100m Backstroke Dhinidhi Desinghu Women's 200m Freestyle Table Tennis (6+2) - Men Sharath Kamal - Harmeet Desai - Manav Thakkar - Women Manika Batra - Sreeja Akula - Archana Kamath - Table tennis reserves: Sathiyan G, Ayhika Mukherjee Event- Tennis (3) Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Men's Doubles Sumit Nagal Men's Singles Event: Weightlifting (1) Mirabai Chanu Women's49kg Wrestling (6)- Men Aman Sehrawat Men's 57kg Women Vinesh Phogat Women's 50kg Antim Panghal Women's 53kg Anshu Malik Women's 57kg Nisha Dahiya Women's 68kg Reetika Hooda Women's 76kg

India's full schedule and tentative date of medal events at Pairs Olympics 2024 Date and Day India medal possibilities India events and timings Big international medal events July 25 Nil Archery: India ranked fourth in women's team event and third in men's team event Nil July 26, Friday Opening ceremony (11.30 PM) July 27, Saturday Shooting: 10m air rifle, mixed team -- Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Singh Cheema/Ramita (2PM on) Hockey: India vs New Zealand (9 PM),

Badminton: All categories group stage (12:50 PM onwards)

Boxing: Preeti Pawar round-of-32 (7 PM onwards)

Rowing: men's sculls heats (12.30 PM)

Equestrian: dressage (1 PM), Table Tennis: singles round-of-64 (6.30 PM onwards)

Tennis: men's singles first round (3.30 PM on). Rugby Sevens: bronze (10:30 PM), gold (11:15 PM)

Swimming: women's 400m freestyle final, Katie Ledecky vs Ariarne Titmus vs Summer McIntosh (12:22 AM), women's and men's 4x100m freestyle relay finals (1:14 AM) July 28, Sunday Shooting: 10m air pistol, men and women - Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema (1 PM) and Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan (3.30 PM), Archery: Women's team (prelims to final, 1 PM on) Boxing: Nikhat Zareen (3:50 PM onwards) and Nishant Dev first round (2:46 PM onward), Badminton: All categories group stage (12:00 PM onwards), Rowing: men's sculls repechage (1:06 PM), Table Tennis: singles round-of-64 (3:30 PM onwards), Tennis: men's singles and doubles (3.30 PM on), Swimming: men's 100m backstroke and women's 200m freestyle (1:07 AM) Swimming: men's 400m individual medley, Marchand (12:00 AM), Skateboarding: women's street, Rayssa Leal (8:30 PM) July 29, Monday Shooting: 10m air rifle women and men - Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita (1 PM) and Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta (3 PM), Archery: Men's team (prelims to final, starts 1 PM) Hockey: India vs Argentina (4.15 PM), Shooting: mixed team pistol qualification (12:45 PM) - Manu, Sarabjot and Cheema, Rhythm, Shooting: men's trap qualification (12:30 PM), Badminton: All categories group stage (1.30 PM on), Table Tennis: singles prelim rounds (3:30 PM onwards), Rowing: men's sculls (1 PM on) Swimming: men's 200m freestyle final (12:10 AM), women's 200m freestyle final, Titmus (1:11 AM) July 30, Tuesday Shooting: 10m air pistol mixed team bronze (1 PM), gold (1.30 PM), Shooting: Trap men's final (7 PM) Hockey: India vs Ireland (4.45 PM), Badminton: All categories group stage (12:00 PM on), Boxing: Amit Panghal (2.30 PM on), Preeti Pawar (3:50 PM on), Jaismine (4:38 PM), Shooting: Trap women's qualification, Archery: men's and women's round-of-64 (3:30 PM on), Rowing: men's sculls quarters (1:40 PM), Equestrian: dressage GP (2:30 PM), Table Tennis: men's and women's round-of-32 (1:30 PM onwards), Tennis: men's singles and doubles (3:30 PM on) Swimming: men's 4x200m freestyle relay final (1:31 AM onwards) July 31, Wednesday Shooting: Trap women final (7 PM) Badminton: women's and men's singles group stage (12:00 PM onwards), Shooting: 50m 3 positions men qualification, Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain (3:34 PM onwards), Nishant Dev (7:48 PM onwards), Table Tennis: men's and women's round-of-32 and 16 (1:30 PM onwards), Equestrian: dressage grand prix (1:30 PM), Tennis: men's singles 3rd round and doubles semis (3:30 PM on) Swimming: women's 1500m freestyle final, Ledecky (12:37 AM), men's 200m breaststroke final, Adam Peaty vs Qin Haiyang (1:45 AM), men's 100m freestyle final, Pan Zhanle (1:52 AM) August 1, Thursday Shooting: 50m rifle 3 positions men final, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (1:00 PM) Hockey: India vs Belgium (1:30 PM), Athletics: 20km race walk, men's (11:00 PM) and women (12:50 PM), Badminton: Women's doubles quarters (12:00 PM on), men's doubles quarters (4.30 PM on), men's singles round-of-16 (1:10 PM on), women's singles round-of-16 (10:00 PM), Shooting: 50m rifle 3 positions women qualification, Sift and Anjum (3:30 PM), Boxing: Nikhat Zareen round-of-16 (2:30 PM on), Preeti Pawar (4:06 PM onwards), Table tennis: quarterfinals, women (1:30 PM on), men (3:30 pm onwards), Tennis: men's singles quarters (3:30 PM onwards), Golf: men's round 1 (12.30 PM), Sailing: men's and women's dinghy Gymnastics: women's all-round final, Simone Biles (9:45 PM), Swimming: women's 4x200m freestyle relay final (1:19 AM) August 2, Friday Shooting: 50m rifle 3 positions women final, Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil (1:00 PM) Badminton: women's double semis (12:00 PM on), men's doubles semis (2:20 PM on), men's singles quarters (9:10 PM on), Judo: +78 Kos through to final (1:30 PM), Boxing: Jaismine round-of-16 (7 PM on), Amit Panghal quarters (8:04 PM onwards), Shooting: 25m pistol women qualification (12:30 PM) and skeet women qualification (12:30 PM), Golf: men's round 2 (12.30 PM), Athletics: men's shot put qualification (11:40 PM), Sailing: men's and women's dinghy Swimming: Men's 200m individual medley final, Marchand (12:13 AM) August 3, Saturday Shooting: 25m pistol women final, Manu and Esha Singh (1 PM) and skeet men final (7 PM) Badminton: women's singles quarters (1:00 PM on), women's doubles bronze (6:30 PM) and gold (7:40 PM), Boxing: Nishant Dev quarters (7:32 on), Nikhat Zareen quarters (8:04 onwards), Athletics: men's shot put final (11:05 PM), Shooting: skeet women qualifiers, Golf: men's round 3 (12:30 PM onwards), Sailing: men's and women's dinghy Tennis: women's singles gold medal match, Athletics: 4x400m relay mixed final (12:25 AM), women's 100m, Shericka Jackson vs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce vs Sha'Carri Richardson (12:50 AM), men's decathlon (1:15 AM), Swimming: women's 800m freestyle final, Ledecky vs Titmus (12:38 AM) August 4, Sunday Badminton: men's doubles, Satwik-Chirag, bronze (6:30 PM), gold (7:40 PM) Hockey: quarterfinals (1.30 PM on), Archery: men's singles pre-quarters to final (1 PM on), Golf: men's final round (12:30 PM), Shooting: Skeet women's final (7 PM) and men's 25m pistol quali (1 PM), Boxing: Jaismine quarters (2:30 PM), Lovlina Borgohain quarters (3:02 PM on), Preeti Pawar semis (3:34 PM on), Amit Panghal semis (3:50 PM on), Athletics: long jump qualification (2.30 PM), Equestrian: dressage grand prix, Sailing: men's and women's dinghy Athletics: men's 100m final, Fred Kerley vs Noah Lyles vs Letsile Tebogo vs Lamont Marcell Jacobs (1:20 AM), Swimming: 4x100m medley relay final, men's (10:36 PM), women's (10:56 PM) August 5, Monday Badminton: women's singles, PV Sindhu, bronze (1:15 PM), gold (2:25 PM) and men's singles, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen bronze (6 PM), gold (7:10 PM), Shooting: 25m men's pistol final, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu (1:00 PM) Shooting: mixed skeet qualification (12:30 PM), final (6:30 PM), Athletics: women's 400m round 1 (3:25 PM), men's steeplechase round 1 (10:34 PM), women's 5000m final (12:40 AM), Wrestling: Nisha Dahiya, pre-quarters to semis (6.30 PM onwards), Sailing: men's and women's dinghy, Table Tennis: men's and women's team round-of-16 Athletics: men's pole vault, Mondo Duplantis (10:30 PM) August 6, Tuesday Wrestling: Nisha Dahiya repechage (2:30 PM) and medal events (12:20 AM on) Athletics: Men's javelin qualification (1:50 PM and 3:20 PM), men's long jump final (11:50 PM), Hockey: men's semis (5:30 PM and 10:30 PM), Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat, pre-quarters to semis (3:00 PM on), Boxing: Nikhat Zareen semifinal (1.32 AM), Nishant Dev semifinal (1:00 AM), Sailing: men's and women's dinghy medal races Athletics: women's 200m final, Shericka Jackson (1:10 AM) August 7, Wednesday Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu (11 PM), Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat repechage (2.30 PM), medal events (12:20 AM onwards) Boxing: Jaismine semifinal (1:00 AM onwards), Wrestling: Antim Panghal pre-quarters to semis (2:30 PM onwards), Table Tennis: men's and women's teams quarters (1:30 PM onwards), men's semis (11:00 PM onwards), Golf: women's round 1 (12:30 PM) Athletics: men's 400m final August 8, Thursday Athletics: men's javelin final, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena (11:55 PM), Hockey: bronze (5:30 PM), gold (10:30 PM), Wrestling: Antim Panghal repechage (2.30 PM), medal events (12:20 AM onwards) Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain semis (1:32 AM), Antim Panghal final (2:04 AM), Preeti Pawar final (2:21 AM), Wrestling: Aman Sehrawat and Anshu pre-quarters to semis (3:00 PM onwards), Golf: women's round 2 (12:30 PM) Athletics: men's 200m final, Lyles vs Tebogo (12:00 AM), women's 400m hurdles, McLaughlin vs Bol (12:55 AM), men's 110m hurdles (1:15 AM) August 9, Friday Boxing: Nikhat Zareen final (1:17 AM), Nishant Dev final (1:00 AM), Wrestling: Aman Sehrawat repechage (2.30 PM), medal events (11:00 PM on) and Anshu Malik repechage (2:30 PM), medal events (12:20 AM onwards) Athletics: 4x400m relay round 1, women's (2:10 PM) and men's (2:35 PM), women's hurdles semis (3:35 PM), men's triple jump final (11:40 PM), Golf: women's round 3 (12:30 PM) Football: men's gold (7:30 PM), Athletics: 4x100m final, women's (11:00 PM) and men's (11:15 PM); men's 400m hurdles, Warholm vs Benjamin vs dos Santos (1:15 PM), Hockey: women's gold (11:30 PM) August 10, Saturday Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain final (2:04 AM), Golf: women's final round, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar (12:30 PM) Wrestling: Reetika pre-quarters to semis (3 PM onwards), Athletics: women's javelin final, Annu Rani (11:10 PM) Athletics: Men's marathon, Eilud Kipchoge vs Kenenisa Bekele (11:30 AM), Men's high jump final, Mutaz Essa Barshim vs Gianmarco Tamberi, 4x400m final men's (12:42 AM), women's (12:52 AM), Volleyball: men's gold (4:30 PM), Football: women's gold (8:30 PM), Basketball: men's gold (1:00 AM) August 11, Sunday Wrestling: Reetika repechage (2.30 PM), medal events (4:50 PM on) N.A. Volleyball: women's gold (4:30 PM), Basketball: women's gold (7:00 PM)

Sports 18 channels will live telecast Olympics 2024 in India. The live streaming of the mega sportsing event is available on Jio Cinema for free.