Olympics 2024: Dhiraj helps Indian men's archery team book QF berth

Following the Indian women's Archery team, the men's team has also booked themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the team event in the Paris Olympics 2024

Archery Indian men's team

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian men's archery team have booked themselves a spot in the quarter-finals (QF) of the team event at the Paris olympics 2024 after finishing behind South Korea in the second place. 

The team of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj and Praveen Jadhav secured the 3rd spot with 2013 points in the team ranking round.
Dhiraj Bommadevara finished with the best score among the Indians as he finished in 4th place with 681 points in the individual rankings. Dhiraj didn't have the best of start in the ranking round and found himself struggling to stay in the top 10. However, the archer continued to improve with every arrow and sprung into the top 5 of the rankings, eventually helping India reach the quarter-finals on the day as well.

The top 2 spots were taken by the South Korean duo of W.J Kim and J.D Kim. Both of them scored 686 and 682 points respectively.

India's main competitior could be South Korea going further in the tournament as the archers hope to pip the Koreans this time round.
 
The men's team carried on the momentum from the women's team who also got themselves a quarter-final berth by finishing in fourth place in the ranking round.

While Deepika Kumari failed to make a mark in the event, debutant Ankita Bhakat impressed with her display and finished 11th in the individual rankings with 666 points.

The Tokyo 2020 Archery men's Indian team consisting of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, and Pravin Jadhav were the 9th seed in the tournament. However, none of the three archers managed to finish in the top 30.

2024 Olympics Olympics archery

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

