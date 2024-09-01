Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paralympics: Para-sprinter Rakshita bows out from women's 1500m T11 race

Rakshita, 23, finished last out of four runners in Heat 3 after clocking a timing of 5:29.92s

Paralympics 2024
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
India's Rakshita Raju bowed out in the opening round of women's 1500m T11 athletics event at the ongoing Paralympics here on Sunday.

Rakshita, 23, finished last out of four runners in Heat 3 after clocking a timing of 5:29.92s.

The two runners from the three heats qualified for the final.

China's Shanshan He topped Rakshita's heat with a timing of 4:44.66s ahead of Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa, who clocked season best timing of 4:45.25s.

The T11 category is for athletes with visual impairment, which may be entire loss of vision or he or she may be able to perceive light, but have no ability to see the shape of a hand at any distance.

T11 athletes commonly run with guides.


Topics :Paralympics

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

