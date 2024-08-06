Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 6, live time (IST), streaming

Here what to expect from Neeraj Chopra's today at Paris Olympics 2024
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 6
|Indian events
|Indian athletes
|Time (IST)
|Table Tennis (Men’s Team event RO16)
|India vs China (Sharath kamal, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar)
|13:30:00
|Athletics (Javelin Throw qualification)
|Kishore Jena
|13:50:00
|Athletics (Women’s 400m heats repechage)
|Kiran Pahal
|14:50:00
|Wrestling (Women’s 68kg freestyle RO16)
|Vinesh Phogat
|3:00 PM onwards
|Athletics (Javelin Throw qualification)
|Neeraj Chopra
|15:20:00
|Table Tennis (Women’s team event quarter-final)
|Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath
|18:30:00
|Hockey Men's Semi-final
|India vs Germany
|22:30:00
|International non-India medal events
|Time (IST)
|Non-India medal events today
|18:30:00
|Diving - women's 10m platform final
|23:27:00
|Athletics - women's hammer throw final.
|23:45:00
|Athletics - men's long jump final
|00:20:00
|Athletics - men's 1500m final
|00:44:00
|Athletics - women's 3000m steeplechase final
|01:10:00
|Athletics - women's 200m final
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 6, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 6 matches live telecast will be done by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 6, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 6 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cine app and website.