Sai Ashok set to become youngest Indian to officiate boxing events in Paris

India's former international boxer Kabilan Sai Ashok will become the youngest from the country to officiate in the Paris Olympics after he was appointed as Referee Judge for the sporting showpiece beginning on Friday.

The 32 year-old is only the fourth Indian since 1904 to officiate at the Olympics and the first to have represented the country as a player and an official at a World Championship event.

Sai Ashok, who works as a boxing administrator at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, is also the first Indian to become the president of World Military Boxing Council.