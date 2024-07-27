Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: India pins medal hopes on shooters

On the first day of Paris Olympics 2024, India's hopes are pinned on the shooting contingent to open the medal account as Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal will be action in the 10m air rifle mixed team. Shooting sensation Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will also be in action in the 10m air pistol women's qualification round.

Meanwhile, India men's hockey team will also begin their quest for medal, when Harmanpreet Singh's men lock horns with New Zealand at 9 PM IST. In Badminton, Lakshya Sen will in action in the men's singles group match after 7:30 PM IST. In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lock horns with France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar at 8 PM IST. Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

India schedule on July 27 Matches Athletes in action today Time Result BADMINTON Men's singles group match Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) 7:10 PM IST TBD Men's doubles group match Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) 8 PM IST TBD Women's doubles group match Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) 11:50 PM IST TBD BOXING Women's 54kg opening round bout Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) 12.05 AM IST TBD HOCKEY Pool B match India vs New Zealand 9 PM IST TBD ROWING Men's single sculls Panwar Balraj 12:30 PM IST TBD TABLE TENNIS Men's singles preliminary round Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan 7:15 PM IST TBD TENNIS Men's doubles first round match Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) 3:30 PM IST TBD SHOOTING 10m air rifle mixed team qualification Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal 12:30 PM IST TBD 10m air pistol men's qualification Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh 2 PM IST TBD 10m air pistole women's qualification Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan 4 PM IST TBD Moreover, pugilist Preeti Pawar, tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna will also in action, along with sailors, rowers and Harmeet Desai in Table Tennis discipline.

Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's matches in Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.