Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: India pins medal hopes on shooters

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs New Zealand hockey at 9 PM IST. In Badminton Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen will be in action after 7:30 PM IST. Catch Paris 2024 live action here
|India schedule on July 27
|Matches
|Athletes in action today
|Time
|Result
|BADMINTON
|Men's singles group match
|Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala)
|7:10 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's doubles group match
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France)
|8 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's doubles group match
|Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea)
|11:50 PM IST
|TBD
|BOXING
|Women's 54kg opening round bout
|Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam)
|12.05 AM IST
|TBD
|HOCKEY
|Pool B match
|India vs New Zealand
|9 PM IST
|TBD
|ROWING
|Men's single sculls
|Panwar Balraj
|12:30 PM IST
|TBD
|TABLE TENNIS
|Men's singles preliminary round
|Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan
|7:15 PM IST
|TBD
|TENNIS
|Men's doubles first round match
|Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France)
|3:30 PM IST
|TBD
|SHOOTING
|10m air rifle mixed team qualification
|Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal
|12:30 PM IST
|TBD
|10m air pistol men's qualification
|Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh
|2 PM IST
|TBD
|10m air pistole women's qualification
|Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan
|4 PM IST
|TBD
First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:30 AM IST