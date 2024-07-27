Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: India pins medal hopes on shooters
LiveNew Update

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: India pins medal hopes on shooters

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India vs New Zealand hockey at 9 PM IST. In Badminton Satwik-Chirag and Lakshya Sen will be in action after 7:30 PM IST. Catch Paris 2024 live action here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 LIVE UPDATES
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 LIVE UPDATES

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 12:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On the first day of Paris Olympics 2024, India's hopes are pinned on the shooting contingent to open the medal account as Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal will be action in the 10m air rifle mixed team. Shooting sensation Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan will also be in action in the 10m air pistol women's qualification round.
Meanwhile, India men's hockey team will also begin their quest for medal, when Harmanpreet Singh's men lock horns with New Zealand at 9 PM IST. In Badminton, Lakshya Sen will in action in the men's singles group match after 7:30 PM IST. In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lock horns with France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar at 8 PM IST. Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY
Moreover, pugilist Preeti Pawar, tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna will also in action, along with sailors, rowers and Harmeet Desai in Table Tennis discipline.
India schedule on July 27
Matches Athletes in action today Time Result
BADMINTON
Men's singles group match Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala) 7:10 PM IST TBD
Men's doubles group match Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France) 8 PM IST TBD
Women's doubles group match Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) 11:50 PM IST TBD
BOXING
Women's 54kg opening round bout Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam) 12.05 AM IST TBD
HOCKEY
Pool B match India vs New Zealand 9 PM IST TBD
ROWING
Men's single sculls Panwar Balraj 12:30 PM IST TBD
TABLE TENNIS
Men's singles preliminary round Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan 7:15 PM IST TBD
TENNIS
Men's doubles first round match Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France) 3:30 PM IST TBD
SHOOTING
10m air rifle mixed team qualification Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal 12:30 PM IST TBD
10m air pistol men's qualification Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh 2 PM IST TBD
10m air pistole women's qualification Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan 4 PM IST TBD
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's matches in Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Key Events

12:11 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India's shooting event to begin at 12:30 PM IST

11:58 AM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: All you need to know about India shooting contingent

11:54 AM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Medal events to begin in few hours

12:11 PM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India's shooting event to begin at 12:30 PM IST

SHOOTING
10m air rifle mixed team qualification Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal 12:30pm IST
10m air pistol men's qualification Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh 2pm IST
10m air pistole women's qualification Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan 4pm IST

11:58 AM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: All you need to know about India shooting contingent

India have a second-largest contingent for the shooting discipline. On Day 1 of 2024 Olympics, shooters can win a medal for India. The other Indian sporting events are group matches. Will Indian shooters shed the horrors of previous two Olympics and win a medal for the country since 2012 London Games? Only the time will tell.

TAP HERE TO KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT INDIA SHOOTING CONTINGENT

11:54 AM

Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Medal events to begin in few hours

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Paris Olympics Day 1 events. Indian shooters have a chance to open the country's medal tally account on the first day itself. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympic medalsOlympics

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News